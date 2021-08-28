Elsie Fest Brings Alex Brightman, Darren Criss, Krysta Rodriguez, Adrienne Warren and More

Elsie Fest is Broadway’s outdoor music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen. Founded in 2015, the annual ticketed outdoor music festival, featuring songs from the stage and screen, will be held this year at Prospect Park’s Bandshell in Brooklyn beginning at 6 pm, as part of the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival, in association with Live Nation.

A starry cast is set to celebrate the reopening of theaters on Sunday, August 29. Elsie Fest co-founder and producer Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch; Glee) will perform, along with Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), improv hip-hop sensation Freestyle Love Supreme, Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen), singer-songwriter Kristin Maldonado (of the group Pentatonix), Krysta Rodriguez (The Addams Family; Smash), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), and songwriting duo Barlow & Bear (Bridgerton the Musical). The evening will also include a singalong with piano bar regulars Kenney Green and Adam Tilford from Marie’s Crisis Café.

Past performers have included Lea Michele (Glee, Spring Awakening) Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Across The Universe), Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Smash), Aaron Tveit (Grease: Live, Next To Normal), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Megan Hilty (Smash, Wicked), Pasek and Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land) , Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years), Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables) Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things, Les Miserables) Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The Lion King), Laura Osnes (Bandstand, Cinderella) Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots), Julie James (Sirius XM), and Seth Rudetsky (Sirius XM). Past festivals have been held at Central Park SummerStage, Pier 97, and the Ford Amphitheater on Coney Island.

Elsie Fest plays on Sunday, August 29, at 6 pm (doors open at 5), in the Prospect Park Bandshell, 9th Street and Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY. For tickets, priced from $65-250, go online. All attendees must provide proof of full vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the venue. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask for the duration of the event.