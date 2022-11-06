Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road – Step Into Elton John’s World on Roblox, Inspired by His Life, Legacy & Legendary Self-Expression

Elton John unveils his own world, Elton John Presents: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, on Roblox, a global online platform connecting millions of people through shared experiences. Created by Elton John and Rocket Entertainment with Roblox creators and support from Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, the virtual experience is live now, offering fans a new way toenjoy his timeless music, express themselves through his iconic fashion co-created with the community, and experience Elton’s impact on popular culture in a new, creative, and unique way.

This unique experience will let fans follow the yellow brick road through an interactive world inspired by Elton’s life and legacy and discover it through the eyes of the Roblox community, learning what Elton’s unparalleled influence means to them. The experience includes Elton’s iconic digital fashion and photographs of memorable moments, interactive challenges set to his greatest hit songs, daily scavenger hunts, and trivia quizzes. Designed in collaboration with more than 20 Roblox community creators, the digital fashion collection on virtual display is inspired by Elton’s most celebrated outfits and eyewear, including free items made with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Major League Baseball and inspired by the outfit Elton wore at his legendary concert in 1975. Fans can try on complete outfits or mix-and-match individual items to recreate Elton’s look on their avatar and shop the full collection available to visitors globally.

Speaking of Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, Elton says: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching Beyond the Yellow Brick Road on Roblox. I’ve seen the joy that Roblox has brought to my boys, and the possibility it creates by the ability to interact with fans in such an exciting and forward-looking way has been mind-blowing to me. I’ve always been myself and used my image, eyewear, and music to express myself, and Roblox really encourages that self-expression. Now my fans can do the same, and that’s really exciting. At every step of my career, I’ve always wantedto push forward and look to the future, and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road is the next step on that journey as I prepare to step away from livetouring after 50 years on the road. It’s genuinely thrilling, and I can’t wait to see the response from my fans and the Roblox community.”

David Furnish, CEO of Rocket Entertainment, says: “Elton is a visionary creative with a life full of major music and fashion moments significant to the culture of then and now and lived his life like an avatar! Beyond the Yellow Brick Road is an extraordinary collection of some of thesemoments that we have had a lot of fun recreating with the Roblox community since Rocket Entertainment began this project. As Elton says farewell to touring at Dodger Stadium, we’re excited for the opportunities that spaces like Roblox offer to ensure Elton’s music and legacy may continue to bring joy to the world.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of Universal Music Group, says: “In the decades we’ve worked together, my commitment to Elton has been to build the largest global audience for his creative genius, spanning his recorded music, songwriting, fashion, and performances. As Elton wrapsup his monumental final tour, we are extremely excited to help bring Beyond the Yellow Brick Road to life so that new generations of fans, now and for years to come, will continue to be entertained and inspired by his songs and music.”

The Roblox community is also invited to a special performance taking place within the Beyond the Yellow Brick Road experience on Roblox starting on November 17th, with additional performances re-airing hourly through November 20th. Reimagined for limitless creative expression on Roblox, this series of ten-minute virtual performances – made up of Elton’s best-loved songs – will offer fans of all ages anywhere in the world an entirely new way to feel part of his final ever U.S. shows. Forming part of his record-breaking and critically acclaimed Farewell Yellow BrickRoad tour, the special performances will coincide with Elton’s run of Dodger Stadium shows (November 17th – 20th), which will see Elton makehistory once again as he returns to the iconic L.A. venue for the first time since his legendary performance in 1975.