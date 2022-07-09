MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

Elvis and The Mob Connection

Elvis and The Mob Connection

In the photo Elvis and Kirk Kerkorian signing a contract at The International Hotel

In watching Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis I was struck by the subtle associations to the mob.

While on Beale Street he bought clothes from the Lansky Brothers who were related to Meyer Lansky the crime boss from their father Sam.

Kirk Kerkorian was one of the biggest names in Las Vegas history and he owned The International Hotel Elvis was contracted too. Kerkorian navigated the Mob-infested waters of Las Vegas. Kerkorian however had dealings with Charles (the Blade) Tourine, a convicted bootlegger. Tourine, was a reputed Mafia leader in Philadelphia and South Jersey. Besides owning the International Hotels in Las Vegas and also acquired 2.2 million shares of MGM stock Kerkorian hired Barbra Streisand and Elvis Presley for the resort’s grand opening, Elvis let Streisand open, and followed her with 58 consecutive performances. Elvis re-launched his career in Las Vegas, and continued to perform at the International until 1976, living in the penthouse suite during his stays in Las Vegas.

Kirk Kerkorian is posthumously libeled as the mobbed-up casino owner “Meyer Kohn,” played by Anthony Phelan

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Let’s You Inside a Tragedy

Suzanna BowlingJuly 7, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 7, 2022
Read More

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Live-Action Special

Suzanna BowlingJuly 7, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 5, 2022
Read More

Movies to Remember Your Patriotism

Suzanna BowlingJuly 3, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 2, 2022
Read More

July Rooftop Movies At The Green Room 42

Suzanna BowlingJuly 2, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 29, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 27, 2022
Read More