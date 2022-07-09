Elvis and The Mob Connection

In the photo Elvis and Kirk Kerkorian signing a contract at The International Hotel

In watching Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis I was struck by the subtle associations to the mob.

While on Beale Street he bought clothes from the Lansky Brothers who were related to Meyer Lansky the crime boss from their father Sam.

Kirk Kerkorian was one of the biggest names in Las Vegas history and he owned The International Hotel Elvis was contracted too. Kerkorian navigated the Mob-infested waters of Las Vegas. Kerkorian however had dealings with Charles (the Blade) Tourine, a convicted bootlegger. Tourine, was a reputed Mafia leader in Philadelphia and South Jersey. Besides owning the International Hotels in Las Vegas and also acquired 2.2 million shares of MGM stock Kerkorian hired Barbra Streisand and Elvis Presley for the resort’s grand opening, Elvis let Streisand open, and followed her with 58 consecutive performances. Elvis re-launched his career in Las Vegas, and continued to perform at the International until 1976, living in the penthouse suite during his stays in Las Vegas.

Kirk Kerkorian is posthumously libeled as the mobbed-up casino owner “Meyer Kohn,” played by Anthony Phelan