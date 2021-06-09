MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Elysian Brewing Celebrates 25 Years With Fun With Wild Treasure Exploration

Elysian Brewing Celebrates 25 Years With Fun With Wild Treasure Exploration

You know those crazy and artistic cans of beer you see in the cooler at the store. Well, they are not just pieces of art. They are also an American institution of great business.

Ingenuity and gusto has led to the celebration of 25 years of Elysian Brewery. The company with the crafty beer and crafty cans recently sent out a treasure chest full of goodies that all honored the business and their pure originality. They call it a labor of love. In the box VIP guests got logins to experience the best the brand has to offer. With the world finally coming out of the shadow of the pandemic it seemed befitting to get a delivery to help send the world back out there with a fun bang.

From cards and cupcake mix it made for a special day full of hope again. We tasted all the flavors – all the colors under the rainbow. They were fabulous and honestly too hard to say which is a favorite. Most of all we loved the creative artwork.

Happy Anniversary!

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

