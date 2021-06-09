Elysian Brewing Celebrates 25 Years With Fun With Wild Treasure Exploration

You know those crazy and artistic cans of beer you see in the cooler at the store. Well, they are not just pieces of art. They are also an American institution of great business.

Ingenuity and gusto has led to the celebration of 25 years of Elysian Brewery. The company with the crafty beer and crafty cans recently sent out a treasure chest full of goodies that all honored the business and their pure originality. They call it a labor of love. In the box VIP guests got logins to experience the best the brand has to offer. With the world finally coming out of the shadow of the pandemic it seemed befitting to get a delivery to help send the world back out there with a fun bang.

From cards and cupcake mix it made for a special day full of hope again. We tasted all the flavors – all the colors under the rainbow. They were fabulous and honestly too hard to say which is a favorite. Most of all we loved the creative artwork.

Happy Anniversary!