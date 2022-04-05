Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow The Hottest Names in Musical Theatre

The hottest team of songwriting for musicals is Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow who won the Grammy best musical theater album for “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.”This project originated on TikTok and went viral due to the operatic pop music score.

Also up was Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots, the cast recording of “Girl from the North Country,” and “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert.”



Inspired by the poetic dialogue and fantastical world of the Netflix series “Bridgerton,” Barlow says she began writing songs from the main character’s perspective. The first song “Daphne’s Song,” was posted to TikTok and garned 2.3 million views

The follow-up, “Burn for You,” has more than 5.3 million views.

Who are Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow? Bear has performed original work at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center and developed scores for Disney, DreamWorks and Universal. Barlow’s 2020 single, “Heartbreak Hotel,” reached No. 6 on iTunes’ pop chart, garnering 7.4 million streams. Together as Barlow & Bear, they’re working on a Broadway show and two movies, one for Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt and another for actress Margot Robbie’s production company.

Thank-you Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow of allowing me to share. I truly am a fan after listening to this.

My guess is this comes to Broadway sooner rather than later.