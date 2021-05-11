Eminem | Biography, Music, Awards, & Facts

Eminem is a world-renowned rapper. Born Marshall Bruce Mathers III in St. Joseph, Missouri, he grew up with his mother and never knew his father. When he was 17, he left high school to concentrate on music, free styling for hip-hop group D12 and other local acts. In 1999 Eminem joined Dr Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label, which lead to an incredible entrance into the mainstream with “The Slim Shady LP”. This was followed by The Marshall Mathers LP, “The Eminem Show”, and “Recovery”. Over the years Eminem has written for other artists such as Rihanna, B.o.B, Beyoncé, Pink and many more.

Eminem’s musical career has spanned over 20 years with a career spanning over 30 million records sold worldwide. After several successful albums, Eminem was ranked as the number one rap artist of all time by “Rolling Stone” at their “20th Anniversary issue. “

Eminem has produced songs that have been featured in movies like “8 Mile” and “The Wash”. He has also had a number of commercials including those for Dr. Dre, Chrysler, Cadillac, Slim-Fast and many more. Eminem has also won several awards including 13 Grammys, and two Academy Awards.

Eminem was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri on October 17, 1972. He was raised by his mother and his stepfather who he thought of as his real father. Eminem’s real father walked out on the family when he was 5 years old. After this, Eminem’s mother Denise struggled to raise him and her other children by herself. Even though Eminem had a rough childhood, he lived in a nice house that everyone respected and didn’t have to worry about broken windows or street violence like what other kids in his neighborhood suffered from. Eminem was a class clown in school and had many friends. He also played football at West High School where he was a good player but not the best by any means. Eminem later dropped out of school in his sophomore year to pursue his love for music.

Eminem has been married twice, first to Kimberly Anne “Kim” Scott, whom he’s still married to, although they have been separated since 2006. Eminem filed for divorce on December 11, 2005. Eminem married Kim in Las Vegas on April 24, 1999. On June 15, 2000, they welcomed a daughter named Hailie Jade Scott. The couple divorced in February 2002 and shortly thereafter Eminem began dating long-term girlfriend Rielle Hunter.

Before he was known as Eminem, Marshall Mathers III went by the names Eminem and the Slim Shady EP (1995–1997), Eminem S10 (2003–2006), and Marshall Bruce Mathers II (2006–2007). Eminem’s stage name was meant to sound like the name of a drug. Eminem said in an interview with “The Guardian” that it was when he had a bad experience with MDMA (“ecstasy”) at a party that he wanted his name to represent something else.

In 1999, Eminem signed a $1 million record deal after basing his demo tape on “My Name Is”. He released his first studio album following year titled “The Slim Shady LP”, which entered the Billboard 200 at number two. After this breakthrough, Eminem began to receive a lot of media attention. His popularity and rise to stardom really exploded when he released his second studio album in 2000 titled “The Marshall Mathers LP”. This album was the highest selling album of that year.

After his tremendous success with his first two albums, Eminem took a hiatus between 2002 and 2003 to spend time with his family. His popularity dropped a bit, but he was still one of the most successful rappers in the world. Eminem released his third album titled “Encore” in 2004.

After taking a break from recording, Eminem returned to music with his fourth studio album titled “Relapse” in 2009 which was another huge hit for him. The success of this album led to him releasing another EP called “Recovery” in 2010 and then followed by an album called “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”. All of these albums were huge hits for Eminem.

On July 28, 2011, Eminem released his latest album called “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” which was another instant success. As with many of his other albums, this one was also a huge hit for him. Over the years Eminem has had many number one singles on various charts and in various countries around the world. He has held number ones on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs charts as well as many others.

In 2013, Eminem was the most streamed artist in the world with over 1.7 billion streams. That year he also held the record for most viewed music video on Vevo with “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna. He is one of the most successful and popular hip-hop artists of all time, and will continue to be a favorite of many fans worldwide for years to come.

Eminem’s discography includes eight albums, two extended plays (EPs), and a drum kit (2004). Eminem has sold over half a million albums and 30 million singles. The music video for his 2002 single “Without Me” was awarded the 2003 MTV Video Music Award for Best Rap Video. Eminem has also performed at many music festivals around the world. Eminem has won two Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, ten MTV Asia Awards, two American Music Awards, four World Music Awards and eight BET Awards.

Eminem has had numerous controversies over the years involving himself and his relationships with women.

Eminem Daughter- Whitney Scott Mathers

Eminem, daughter of Kim Mathers is Whitney Scott Mathers. Whitney was born on June 15, 2000. Whitney was born on the same day that Em’s third album came out in 2000. Eminem named his daughter after a street in Detroit where he grew up called Scott Village. Eminem and Kim were living on that street when they had their first child together and Eminem wanted to honor it by naming it after his daughter.

Eminem and Kim married on June 14, 1999, in Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Warren Michigan. They honeymooned at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The wedding was a small one, only attended by family and close friends from St. Joseph Catholic Church in the Warren Michigan area where they live.

Kim Mathers was Eminem’s high school sweetheart. They started seeing each other when she was only seventeen years old. While they were dating, both of them went to Lincoln High School. Eminem dropped out in the 10th grade, while Kim graduated. Soon after they got married they bought a house on the same street where Eminem grew up on.

Eminem and Kim were together prior to his rise to fame. They first met in high school when she was only seventeen years old and he was nineteen years old. Their wedding took place on June 14, 1999, after dating for two years. Whitney was born on June 15, 2000, a year after they married. Whitney’s biological father is Kimberly Scott’s ex-husband from her first marriage named Alvin Viale.

