Emmy Nominated Miracle on 42nd Street tells The Story of Manhattan Plaza

Alice Elliott’s Miracle on 42nd Street, is the winner of Best Feature Documentary at the Franklin International Independent Film Festival and is now nominated for a NY Emmy Award.

The film, had its PBS premiere in December 2018, was produced by Mary Jo Slater, Lisa Shreve, Alice Elliot, Erika Lockridge, Joanne Storkan, Nancy Perkins, Cindy Cowan, Cindy Bond, Eric Small, and executive-produced by Ken Aguado.

Miracle on 42nd Street is the story of Manhattan Plaza, a housing complex in New York City is also the story of the rejuvenation of Times Square. By giving people in the performing arts affordable housing it led to the revitalization of Hell’s Kitchen and the west side of Manhattan.

This one-hour documentary tells the history and impact that came with the depression of the 70’s, that led to the revitalization that occurred because of Manhattan Plaza. Initial a commercial failure, thanks to the government support, affordable housing for artist in residence and the people who fought for its survival, Broadway and New York flourished.

Originally a social experiment, the success of Manhattan Plaza has become a role model for similar experiments, which the film features, around the country, in places like Ajo, Arizona, Providence, Rhode Island and Rahway, New Jersey. The buildings besides being affordable housing units for the elderly (15%) and low income (15%), have housed such showbiz greats Jane Alexander, Irene Cara, Marge Champion, Larry David, Patrick Dempsey, Giancarlo Esposito, Donald Faison, Tom Fontana, Dexter Gordon, Gloria Graham, Terrence Howard, Samuel L Jackson, Alicia Keys, Angela Lansbury, Thomas Meehan, Alan Menken, Mickey Rourke, Mary Jo Slater, Christian Slater, John Spencer, Martha Swope, Jack Warden, Jim Vallely, and Tennessee Williams and so many more.

Alicia Keys wrote her first song there and Larry David wrote the pilot episode of Seinfeld in the building(s) with the real life Krammer as inspiration. Samuel L. Jaclson was a member of the Negro Ensemble Co. while he was a security guard in the building that’s 70% occupancy by artists. Irene Cara auditioned and received the role of Coco Hernandez in the film Fame while in resident.

Current residents include Katie Finneran, Rachel Bay Jones, Tonya Pinkins and KT Sullivan.

Narrated by acclaimed actor/writer Chazz Palminteri, Miracle on 42nd Street features on-camera interviews with people whose lives were positively impacted by the complex,

Miracle on 42nd Street is available on DVD and will soon be available to stream.