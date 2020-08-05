Enchanting Candlelight Classical Music Concerts

Fever Originals brings a very intimate atmosphere with candles that illuminate the space. At 6:30 pm they will be presenting their Candlelight concert series to open-air venues on rooftops, terraces and enchanting secret gardens.
The series showcases classical music. There will be two shows each evening, at 6:30pm and 9:30pm. Tickets include one drink and you must be 21 years old or older with a valid ID to attend.
Locations include the top of the iconic Empire Hotel in Lincoln Square, as well as the Mondrian Terrace, located on the 15th floor rooftop of Mondrian Park Avenue overlooking Manhattan.
Dates incude:
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 5
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 11
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 12
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 18
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 19
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 25
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|August 26
|Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven
|September 1
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|September 2
|Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven
|September 8
|Buy Tickets
|Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven
|September 9
|Buy Tickets
|Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven
|September 15
|Buy Tickets
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|September 16
|Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven
|September 22
|Buy Tickets
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|September 23
|Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of Beethoven
|September 29
|Buy Tickets
|Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More
|September 30
Note they are sold out until September 8th, so get your tickets now.
