Enchanting Candlelight Classical Music Concerts

Fever Originals brings a very intimate atmosphere with candles that illuminate the space. At 6:30 pm they will be presenting their Candlelight concert series to open-air venues on rooftops, terraces and enchanting secret gardens.

The series showcases classical music. There will be two shows each evening, at 6:30pm and 9:30pm. Tickets include one drink and you must be 21 years old or older with a valid ID to attend.

Locations include the top of the iconic Empire Hotel in Lincoln Square, as well as the Mondrian Terrace, located on the 15th floor rooftop of Mondrian Park Avenue overlooking Manhattan.

Dates incude:

Note they are sold out until September 8th, so get your tickets now.