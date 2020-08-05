MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Enchanting Candlelight Classical Music Concerts

Fever Originals brings a very intimate atmosphere with candles that illuminate the space. At 6:30 pm they will be presenting their Candlelight concert series to open-air venues on rooftops, terraces and enchanting secret gardens. 

The series showcases classical music. There will be two shows each evening, at 6:30pm and 9:30pm. Tickets include one drink and you must be 21 years old or older with a valid ID to attend.

Locations include the top of the iconic Empire Hotel in Lincoln Square, as well as the Mondrian Terrace, located on the 15th floor rooftop of Mondrian Park Avenue overlooking Manhattan.

Dates incude:

Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 5Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 11Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 12Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 18Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 19Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 25Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreAugust 26Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of BeethovenSeptember 1Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreSeptember 2Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of BeethovenSeptember 8Buy Tickets 
Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of BeethovenSeptember 9Buy Tickets 
Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of BeethovenSeptember 15Buy Tickets 
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreSeptember 16Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of BeethovenSeptember 22Buy Tickets 
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreSeptember 23Sold Out
Candlelight Open Air: Celebrating 250 Years of BeethovenSeptember 29Buy Tickets 
Candlelight Open Air: Featuring Summer from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and MoreSeptember 30Sold Out

Note they are sold out until September 8th, so get your tickets now.

