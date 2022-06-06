Encompass New Opera Theatre presents Music For Peace: Standing With the People of Ukraine

On Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3:00pm, Encompass New Opera Theatre (Nancy Rhodes, Artistic Director) and The Board of Trustees of Encompass will present a Benefit Concert for Ukraine, in association with Women in the Arts & Media Coalition. Christ and Saint Stephen’s Church has generously donated the use of their beautiful venue for this afternoon.

All proceeds from the concert as well as donations will benefit Happy Childhood of Odessa, Ukraine; this organization is providing food, clothing and medication to families and children of the region.

Karolina Gossteva, a working mother who escaped Kiev with her two young children, will share a few words about her experience. Her husband remains in their homeland, fighting as a member of the Ukrainian resistance.

This family-friendly concert will feature Ukrainian singers and musicians, including the renowned Kozak Family Trio, who performed at Lincoln Center and the United Nations, along with artists from Encompass. It will be a musical feast for our community with performances taking us from Traditional Folk music to Modern Jazz to Classical compositions of Eastern Europe, all highlighted in a welcoming, pastoral setting. This extraordinary afternoon is dedicated to the people of Ukraine, in recognition of their courage, resilience, and strength in seeking freedom and peace.

Tickets are $25, $50 and $100 and can be purchased at the Encompass website. Donations of any amount are also welcome.

“It’s going to be a beautiful program and a meaningful afternoon,” Encompass Artistic Director Nancy Rhodes said. “It’s an opportunity to give back, and a chance to experience wonderful music that New Yorkers may not be familiar with.”

At Encompass, we believe in the power of music to uplift and enrich the human spirit. Under Artistic Director Nancy Rhodes, Encompass is dedicated to the creation, development and production of adventurous new music theatre and contemporary opera. This concert is presented as a part of Paradigm Shifts. The festival will soon present Angel of the Amazon, a moving opera sharing the story of Sister Dorothy Stang and her relationship to the rainforest and its indigenous people.

Encompass productions are made possible in part with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts.