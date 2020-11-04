enCourage Kids Foundation Brings Smiles with Holidays Celebrations

On Wednesday, October 28, the enCourage Kids Foundation hosted their virtual Halloween party. Children and their parents were in costumes and were treated to Halloween Trivia and Word Scramble, Halloween Home Scavenger Hunt, Costume Reveal, Magic Show by Looney Lenny, and a Halloween Welcome Sing Along by Actress Jody Prusan. A surprise of the night came from a special performance by Music Artist John Lindahl who sang “Superstition” and a Storytime with American Rapper Dave East who read The Night Before Halloween.

“What a great night it was hosting our Halloween Spook-tacular and to see so many children dressed in costumes and having such a fun time. Everybody really enjoyed our special guests and we are so appreciative for their participation. I’m grateful for all those who continue to support the work that we do in making hospitals a better place to get better.” – Michele Hall Duncan, President & CEO.

For 35 years, enCourage Kids Foundation has listened to the needs of Child Life Specialists across the country. They hear them when they say things around them are changing at a rapid pace. What they need today may look completely different than what they need tomorrow. They are trained to be flexible, adaptable, and creative. So are we.

Our focus is to step in and help the communities that are inundated right now, providing the support and critical resources they uniquely need, when they need it. They have been working closely with hospitals across the country to preemptively prepare for what is inevitably to come. We need your help to make sure our hospital partners have the power to meet the ever-evolving needs they are facing during this trying and uncertain time.

Coming up next, the enCourage Kids will host their virtual Serving Up Smiles event on Wednesday, December 2 hosted by NBC This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley. Just because we aren’t in the same room doesn’t mean we can’t all be together. Enjoy this year’s twist on the event all from the comfort of your home. Get tickets here.

To attend the event and support the work of the enCourage Kids Foundation, please visit www.enCourage-kids.org.