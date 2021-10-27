enCourage Kids Foundation Hosts Annual Serving Up Smiles

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, the enCourage Kids Foundation hosted their Serving Up Smiles premier tasting event that included decadent plates from the hottest chefs and top named restaurants in NYC, a VIP Speakeasy Lounge presented by Go Tab, Inc., Shinju Japanese Whiskey, world-class wines, cocktails, and incredible auction items at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers.

“I want to thank all the sponsors, board members, guests and my team for a wonderful and successful night. The outpouring of support for the work we do at the enCourage Kids Foundation in helping humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the child life community, is beyond humbling. We look forward to seeing everybody at our next event,” Michele Hall Duncan – CEO enCourage Kids Foundation.

Guests were greeted outside by DJ Chef who had the crowd dancing their way through the entrance doors. ABC Sports Anchor Ryan Field emceed the evening alongside Michele Hall Duncan and Culinary Chair/Chef & Partner TAO Hospitality Group, Chef Ralph Scamardella. The music and dancing continued inside with Acute Inflections and Live Wire Band. Malik Yoba (Actor Empire & NY Undercover) ate and danced his way through the evening having a great time with the guests.

“What a great event for the perfect cause, said Actor Malik Yoba. I look forward to continue to support the efforts of the enCourage Kids Foundation for a long time.”

Participating restaurants and included BAKEYOREY, BRYANT PARK GRILL, BUTTER, CARDINALI BAKERY, KELLARI TAVERNA, LAMIA’S FISH MARKET, LAVO, ME CASA, MYKONOS BLEU, OMAR’S KITCHEN, SKORPIOS, SPICE CULTURE and SPYCE sauce.

Participating wines and spirits included AQUAFINA, BROOKLYN BREWERY, BUBLY, DR. PERRICONE HYDROGEN WATER, FERVOR MEZCAL, HARLEM HOPS, LOS DOS TEQUILA, OWL’S BREW, PRESSED, REVEL SPIRITS, ROUTESTOCK -WILSON DANIELS, TEQUILA ARMERO, WHITLEY NEILL GIN and ZYR VODKA.

Event sponsors included FEIL FAMILY FOUNDATION, ARK RESTAURANTS, BRYANT PARK GRILL, COUGAR CAPITAL, THE DONUT PUB, SIGNATURE BANK, LUCY and DAVID BALL, BUCHBINDER & WARREN LLC, SANDERS FAMILY, EMERSON AMUSEMENTS, and GO TAB.

