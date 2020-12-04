enCourage Kids Foundation Hosts Virtual Serving Up Smiles

The enCourage Kids Foundation hosted their annual Serving Up Smiles event this week in Manhattan and successfully raised over $100,000. Financial support will help their mission of humanizing healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs.

Hundreds of guests joined virtually from all across America as the gala’s production team hosted a small, socially-distanced soiree in conjunction with the presentation at Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse.

ABC Sports Anchor Ryan Field emceed the evening along with host Justin Hartley of the hit television show “This Is Us.” Over the web the actor tuned in from Los Angeles and was joined by Culinary Chair Ralph Scamardella, Chef & Partner at TAO Group; Chef John Cleveland, Executive Chef & Owner Post & Beam LA; and Chef Jessica Scott, Corporate Pastry Chef 50 Eggs Hospitality Group. VIP guests who came out masked to support the live function included NFL Legends Tony Richardson, Howard Cross and Luke Petitguot.

“Moments like this make me optimistic,” reflected Michele Hall Duncan, President & CEO enCourage Kids Foundation about future assistance for children.

During the telecast, live national performances included musical guest Acute Inflections, hypnotic Illusionist Matias Letelier, and artist Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson. Guests online were able to hop around the session rooms to enjoy the live music, cooking demos from world-class chefs in their home kitchens, and mixology demos.

The enCourage Kids foundation also honored Cory Elbaum and Rob Turnerwith the Jeffrey Gural Leadership Award. Dr. Kusum Viswanathan of Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center received the Healthcare Leadership Award. Sponsors for the night included GFP Real Estate, Signature Bank and Feil Family Foundation. The night was proudly presented by Revel Spirits.

Since 1985, enCourage Kids Foundation has served more than one million children annually. Programs offer relief from the constant burden of treatment, hospital stays, and doctor appointments, while also helping pediatric facilities to meet the unique needs of their patients. enCourage Kids Foundation envisions a world where every child–regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey—experiences joy, hope, resilience, and healing.

Photos By – Mychal Watts