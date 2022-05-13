MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
enCourage Kids Foundation Raises $1.1 Million at Annual Gala

It was a night of miracles.

On May 11, enCourage Kids Foundation held their annual gala and raised a whooping $1.1 million. After pausing on the live event due to pandemic, the night become a symbol of courage and pride as hundreds of guests gathered to make the night special.

Coming together at Cipiani South Street attendees celebrated at the 37th Annual Gala that honored long time foundation supporter, Jay Anderson. In his honor his favorite program was bestowed the title of The Jay Anderson Pediatric Hospital Support Fund in his memory.

President & CEO, Michelle Hall Duncan, took the stage inside the luxurious ballroom to address the audience. “I am grateful for those of you who have stuck with us for some time,” she gratefully stated.

Following her open remarks and moving video tribute played about Anderson’s legacy. The crowd including actor Malik Yoba and NFL legend Tony Richardson loudly applauded during the moment.

WABC 7 Sports anchor, Ryan Field emceed  the evening. Dinner Chairs included Jeffrey Gural – GFP Real Estate, Jeffrey Feil – The Feil Organization, Tony Fineman – ACORE Capital, Robert Rosenberg – Wells Fargo Bank, Adam Schwartz – Angelo Gordon and Adam Spies – Cushman & Wakefield.

Since 1985, enCourage Kids Foundation has helped humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community. Serving nearly one million children annually, enCourage Kids is focused on making hospitals a better place to get better.

We will be celebrating his legacy and paying tribute to his philanthropy and generosity of spirit that will have an enduring impact on thousands of children and families.

For more information and to learn how you can help today please visit here.

