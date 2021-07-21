enCourage Kids Foundation Raises $250,000 at Annual Golf Outing

It was a hole-in-one.

The phenomenal work of enCourage Kids Foundation continued this week during their 18th Annual Golf Outing. More than 250 sponsors and guests gathered at the Pine Hollow Country Club and The Mill River Club where over $250,000 was raised though sponsorships and raffles.

Items included hotel stays, golf packages and gift certificates to world class restaurants, a Par 3 challenge, prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place foursomes and Hole-in-One prizes including a 2021 Range Rover. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea provided beverages on the course at the cocktail reception, Moo La La Catering provided a delicious ice cream station and Hydr8 provided bottled water.

“I’m so grateful for the support of all the attendees, our sponsors and the many donors that continue to embrace our programs,” said Michele Hall Duncan – President & CEO enCourage Kids Foundation. “It is families such as the Sass family that keeps us working diligently to make a difference in the lives of the children and their families who need us most.”

After a day on the course, golfers and guests came together for an award ceremony led by Hank Celestino – L&L Holding & Event Chair, to celebrate this year’s honorees, Julie Arce of JLL, Rosemarie Krol – CBRE and Tiffany Mizen – IBM. This year, one of the enCourage Kids, Danielle Sass along with her family attended the outing.

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Michele Hall Duncan and the many programs such as Camp Pontiac, that brings happiness and a sense of normalcy to Danielle and my family,” said Hal Sass during an inspirational speech at the after party. “We are beyond grateful for their work, for the other families we have met and the experiences that we have enjoyed along the way.”

Attendees at the event enjoyed the beautiful summer day that brought together much needed funds that will bring joy to families.

“I couldn’t be happier with the work of our team and the lives that we change through our programs,” said Joe Wessley – Encourage Kids Board Chair. “I’m grateful for all those who continue to support our mission and who have come out today to make a difference.”

enCourage Kids Foundation helps humanize healthcare for children and their families by resourcing impact-driven pediatric programs and supporting the Child Life Community. enCourage Kids Foundation envisions a world where every child—regardless of the difficulty of his or her medical journey—experiences joy, hope, resilience, and healing. enCourage Kids has served over one million children and over 300 hospitals across the nation.

Photos by Mychal Watts