Enduring Hearts Foundation

This month the Enduring Hearts Cocktails & Conversations took place in New York City. The night was a time for education, as well as appreciation for this amazing organization.

Carolyn Salvador, Enduring Hearts CEO, was in attendance at the elegant soiree hosted by Enduring Hearts Board Members Patrick and Robert, whose daughter has a heart transplant.

“We wanted to use this time to be able to raise awareness for the critical need for pediatric heart transplant research,” stated Salvador. “Children are in a race against time.”

Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to research that helps kids with heart transplants live longer, healthier lives. THe nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative research aimed at improving the lives of children living with transplanted hearts.

Enduring Hearts mission is to ensure that within the next decade a child’s longevity will NOT be impacted by a heart transplant.

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

