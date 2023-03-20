Enhance Your Surroundings at Home To Foster Mindfulness and Neutral Thinking

The world throws a lot of curveballs your way, and you can’t try to control everything that happens in your life. You can control how you react to unexpected or challenging events and conditions. The work that you put into cultivating mindful thinking will equip you to moderate your reactions and regulate your emotions. You can do some of your best work to achieve mindfulness and neutrality in an environment that you can control. Here are a few ways to enhance your living space to enhance mindfulness skills and develop and hone your ability to practice neutrality.

Stimulate Your Brain With Aromatherapy

In striving for mindfulness and neutrality, patterned thought processes can be one of the most difficult obstacles to overcome. People commonly continue to perpetuate negative thought processes even in the absence of any triggering stimuli simply because their brains become hardwired for them. To break cyclical patterns that fuel propensities towards anxiety and other trapping, negative emotions, engage other modes of thought with targeted stimulation.

Aromatherapy is an excellent tool to activate specific parts of your brain using olfactory stimuli. The regions of your brain that process olfactory perceptions are proximate to the parts that govern your emotional state. By introducing stimulation that evokes specific emotions, it is easier to break free from cyclical thoughts and adopt the frame of mind that you want to have.

You can practice aromatherapy by using Young Living Essential Oils in a diffuser. To enhance your sense of calm, soothing aromas such as lavender or chamomile are a perfect choice. To energize your senses and promote focus when you have chores or work at home to take on, citrus-based scents and peppermint could give you a boost. One of the best advantages of using these types of products in a diffuser is that it’s easy to change them, so you can use aromas versatilely and you won’t have to smell the same scent all of the time.

Listen to Healing Frequencies

The music that you listen to can have a strong influence on your emotions and attitude. A lot more than the tempo and theme play a role in these. The frequency of music may be influencing your thought patterns and perceptions.

When you listen to certain frequencies, it may produce a calming or more awakened state of being. In meditative disciplines, sound baths that immerse the body in specific frequencies to bring it into harmony with other energy fields are an important practice. You could utilize this type of meditative aid at home to quell racing thoughts, retake control of your thoughts, and neutralize your perspective.

Get an audio system with speakers that are capable of producing clear, high-quality sound. The sound that comes off of speakers needs to match the frequency of original recordings exactly. Rather than listening to your go-to playlists for relaxing when you want to wind down, switch it up and try music tuned to 432hz or other Solfeggio frequencies geared towards mindfulness and rejuvenation.

Improve the Air Quality in Your Home

Breathing is fundamental to many relaxation techniques such as meditation and yoga. If the air quality in your home prevents you from breathing deeply without unwanted odors or allergens, it could impede your ability to relax while also negatively coloring your frame of mind.

In your efforts to keep your home clean and free of clutter to create a calming, comfortable living space, don’t overlook the importance of clean air. Have your home’s HVAC system professionally cleaned on a regular basis to avoid spreading dust and allergens such as mold or pet dander. On some HVAC systems, installing a UV cleaning light can keep the air handler clean.

A deionizing air purifier is a great addition to any home because these devices neutralize odors in minutes. If certain areas of your home have musty odors due to excessive moisture in the air, running a dehumidifier could address the problem and preserve the quality of the air.

Your home should be a refuge where you can relax and reset your frame of mind. Taking steps to create and maintain a home environment that is conducive to relaxation and mindfulness will enable you to use your downtime meaningfully. A few simple changes in your surroundings can have a profound impact on your day-to-day life.