Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces New Play Smart

Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) announced today that Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, an EST Youngblood Graduate, will make her Off-Broadway debut with her new play Smart. Directed by EST Member Matt Dickerson. Smart will run March 30 to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street. Smart was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project. Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country.

Elaine’s cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won’t let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a “Jenny,” a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom – while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn’t the only one listening? Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.

The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.

“I came to EST by way of Youngblood. At the time I was a newly single mom, working around the clock and barely writing at all. Those weekly meetings on the 6th floor were one of the first places where I started to feel like a playwright again. It’s an honor to have my first NYC production with this theater that has always felt like a creative home,” said Playwright Mary Elizabeth Hamilton. “Smart‘s had a long journey – from a Sloan proposal way back before the pandemic, several readings, in person and on zoom, and finally, incredibly this production. EST was so encouraging throughout – of the play and the process. This is a special place and group of people. I’m thrilled to be making theater here again.”

“Mary’s play is about new tech and privacy, about loneliness and connection in the city, about mothers and daughters – she ties those threads together with humor and warmth, and an ache that stays with you long after the play is over,” said Co-Artistic Director Graeme Gillis. “We’ve been working on this play with Mary for nearly five years, but the story it tells is very much of this moment. It’s very much a play about life right now.”

This production is under the banner of the EST/Sloan Project and is co-produced by EST and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Mary Elizabeth Hamilton (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright, tv writer and mom. She holds her MFA from The University of Iowa and an Artistic Diploma from Juilliard. Mary was a Jerome Fellow at The Lark and has participated in Youngblood, The O’Neill, Ars Nova, I-73, New Georges’ Jam, and Play Penn. Her play 16 Winters won ASC’s New Contemporaries Award. She is developing her play Smart with EST, and writing a pilot based on this play for AMC. She was a Story Editor on “Why Women Kill”, wrote the podcast “Power Trip” starring Tatiana Maslany, and is a resident playwright with New Dramatists.

Smart performance schedule is Monday & Wednesday – Saturday at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm (except for 4/1); Sundays at 5pm with a special benefit night performance on Monday, April 17. (Running time is approximately 100 minutes, no intermission.)

Ticket prices are General Admission – $30; Reserved Seating – $40; Students/Seniors – $25; Early Bird tickets will be available for $20 through March 29 before performances begin on March 30.

EST is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more play info and tickets: ensemblestudiotheatre.org/smart