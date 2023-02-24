Off Broadway
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces New Play Smart
Ensemble Studio Theatre (Estefanía Fadul and Graeme Gillis, Co-Artistic Directors) and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation (Doron Weber, Vice President and Program Director) announced today that Mary Elizabeth Hamilton, an EST Youngblood Graduate, will make her Off-Broadway debut with her new play Smart. Directed by EST Member Matt Dickerson. Smart will run March 30 to April 23 with an official press opening on Thursday, April 6 at 545 West 52nd Street. Smart was originally commissioned and developed through the EST/Sloan Project. Over the past 25 years, the EST/Sloan Project has fostered over 300 plays about science and technology, leading to productions across the country.
Elaine’s cantankerous, ailing mother, Ruth, won’t let aides in the house to help her, making it impossible for Elaine to go to work. In desperation, Elaine buys a “Jenny,” a smart device which doubles as a babysitter/companion for her mom – while allowing Elaine to check on Ruth from anywhere. Jenny quickly feels like another member of the family, playing games with Ruth and talking Elaine through her insomnia. But what if Jenny isn’t the only one listening? Smart is a play about how and why we let technology into our homes, and the unexpected changes that tech can bring.
The three person cast features EST Member Christine Farrell, Francesca Fernandez, and Kea Trevett.
“I came to EST by way of Youngblood. At the time I was a newly single mom, working around the clock and barely writing at all. Those weekly meetings on the 6th floor were one of the first places where I started to feel like a playwright again. It’s an honor to have my first NYC production with this theater that has always felt like a creative home,” said Playwright Mary Elizabeth Hamilton. “Smart‘s had a long journey – from a Sloan proposal way back before the pandemic, several readings, in person and on zoom, and finally, incredibly this production. EST was so encouraging throughout – of the play and the process. This is a special place and group of people. I’m thrilled to be making theater here again.”
“Mary’s play is about new tech and privacy, about loneliness and connection in the city, about mothers and daughters – she ties those threads together with humor and warmth, and an ache that stays with you long after the play is over,” said Co-Artistic Director Graeme Gillis. “We’ve been working on this play with Mary for nearly five years, but the story it tells is very much of this moment. It’s very much a play about life right now.”
This production is under the banner of the EST/Sloan Project and is co-produced by EST and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Mary Elizabeth Hamilton (Playwright) is a Brooklyn-based playwright, tv writer and mom. She holds her MFA from The University of Iowa and an Artistic Diploma from Juilliard. Mary was a Jerome Fellow at The Lark and has participated in Youngblood, The O’Neill, Ars Nova, I-73, New Georges’ Jam, and Play Penn. Her play 16 Winters won ASC’s New Contemporaries Award. She is developing her play Smart with EST, and writing a pilot based on this play for AMC. She was a Story Editor on “Why Women Kill”, wrote the podcast “Power Trip” starring Tatiana Maslany, and is a resident playwright with New Dramatists.
Smart performance schedule is Monday & Wednesday – Saturday at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm (except for 4/1); Sundays at 5pm with a special benefit night performance on Monday, April 17. (Running time is approximately 100 minutes, no intermission.)
Ticket prices are General Admission – $30; Reserved Seating – $40; Students/Seniors – $25; Early Bird tickets will be available for $20 through March 29 before performances begin on March 30.
EST is located at 545 West 52nd Street. For more play info and tickets: ensemblestudiotheatre.org/smart
Cabaret
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company Presents The J2 Cabaret Series, Woman of the Year, Sugar and The Goodbye Girl
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) will shine a spotlight on the composers and lyricists for the musicals featured in their 2023 season with a brand new cabaret series, In the Spotlight: The J2 Cabaret Series. Celebrating the three distinguished creative team’s music and words on Broadway, in Hollywood, and the American songbook, each cabaret will feature an all-star cast and will be presented at 7:30 PM on the second Tuesday during each musical’s run (April 18th, May 2nd and May 16th). The J2 Cabaret Series will take place at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street – between 9th and Dyer Avenues), home to their 2023 Main Stage season. Tickets are $20 for J2 subscribers and $25 for the general public and can be purchased here. As previously announced, The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 – 23), Sugar (April 27 – May 7), and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 – May 21). Tickets are now on sale for the entire season. Single tickets for each production are $62.50 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here. The brand new series will include the following 70-minute cabarets: All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM In a partnership that lasted six decades, John Kander and Fred Ebb gave the world some of the most memorable moments in musical theater history. From Cabaret to Chicago, Woman of the Year to Zorba, each of their shows is a divinely decadent gem.
I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob Merrill
Tuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM
From the Hit Parade to Broadway, Jule Styne and Bob Merrill are responsible, together, and separately, for some of America’s most iconic songs, like, “People,” “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “It’s Magic,” “Three Coins in the Fountain,” and so many more!
You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel
Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM
A Chorus Line. City of Angels. Sweet Smell of Success. Hercules. These are just four of the works that were created by either EGOT winner Marvin Hamlisch or Tony Award winner David Zippel. Join us as we celebrate their work in theater, film, and television.
J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell. For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.
The Season At A Glance
Woman of the Year
Music: John Kander
Lyrics: Fred Ebb
Book: Peter Stone
Based on the MGM film by Ring Lardner, Jr. and Michael Kana
April 13th, 14th, 15th, 20th, 21st, 22nd at 7:30 PM
April 15th and 22nd at 2 PM and April 16th and 23rd at 3 PM
All That Jazz: The Songs of Kander and Ebb
Tuesday, April 18th at 7:30 PM
Tess Harding is America’s most famous TV reporter and Sam Craig is America’s most famous cartoonist. When Tess goes on air to insult Sam’s work, the two start an epically public feud in their respective mediums. The feud turns to romance but not to harmony, in this delightful battle of the sexes between two outsized egos.
Woman of the Year is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Sugar
Music: Jule Syne
Lyrics: Bob Merrill
Book: Peter Stone
Based on the screenplay “Some Like it Hot” by Billy Wilder and I.A.L. Diamond
Based on a story by Robert Thoeren
April 27th, 28th, 29th, May 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 PM
April 29th and May 6th at 2 PM and April 30th and May 7th at 3 PM
I’m The Greatest Star: The Songs of Jule Styne and Bob MerrillTuesday, May 2nd at 7:30 PM
Based on the film Some Like It Hot, Sugar follows the zany antics of two male musicians of the Prohibition era who witness a gang slaying. Hoping to hide from the mob, Jerry and Joe disguise themselves as “Daphne” and “Josephine” and join an all-female orchestra. Complications ensue when Joe falls for Sugar Kane, the group’s lead singer.
Sugar is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC.
The Goodbye Girl
Music: Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics: David Zippel
Book: Neil Simon
Based on the screenplay “The Goodbye Girl” by Neil Simon
May 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th at 7:30 PM
May 13th and May 20th at 2 PM, and May 14th and May 21st at 3 PM
You’re Nothing Without Me: The Songs of Marvin Hamlisch and David Zippel
Tuesday, May 16th at 7:30 PM
The Goodbye Girl follows the unlikely romance between Paula, a single mother who has been jilted one too many times, and Eliot, the opinionated actor who shows up – unexpectedly – on her doorstep with a lease to sublet her apartment.
The Goodbye Girl is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Off Broadway
Audible’s Lucy Builds Tension, But to What End?
It starts with the distinct profile of a pregnant woman, dressed all in black in a well-appointed apartment. She’s standing there. Hesitant and nervous. Waiting for the world to start moving forward. Impatient and apprehensive for what it may bring. There are no visible signs that this is a home for or of a child. So we incorrectly believe this might be her first. She chops at the pillows, not knowing what’s in store for her in this next chapter, but we feel the tension. And that state, miraculously and wisely, never leaves Erica Schmidt‘s new play, Lucy, now playing at the Minetta Lane Theatre through February 25.
Mary, played with a raw frazzled energy by Brooke Bloom (Signature’s Everybody), is a captivatingly fixated presence. She almost vibrates with intent and anxiety. She’s waiting to interview a nanny and clearly wants to approach this with the same sense of certainty that she does with her intense hospital job. It’s also apparent that when Ashling, the soon-to-be new nanny arrives, Mary is floating in a muck of imperfect concern, even as she masks it with a working person’s structural confidence. Yet, we feel the dread of inadequacy entering the space, especially as we watch Ashling, played engagingly by Lynn Collins (Public’s Hamlet), display a worrisome approach to caregiving, planting red flags with every overly optimistic answer and inappropriate ‘joke’ she renders. You can feel the disagreements coming, and we all know that this alignment will end badly, but the question is in what way, when, and just how badly this is going to go.
Cabaret
Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! Well, Maybe I do. Most Definitely.
It really is something, this Leo Reich and his Literally Who Cares?! comedy show now being performed at the Greenwich House Theater. Diving into some sharp waters, Gen-Z style, he faces off against our complicated collective future with the quickest of tongues. And finds fascinatingly funny moments of pure wild commentary delivered with a bravado most definitely reserved for the young at heart. But aimed and enjoyed by all.
I don’t typically go to see standup. Nothing really against it, but theatre, live, scripted theatre is where my heart truly lives and breathes, but I was convinced. Somehow. Not by anything pointedly particular, but one of my theatre junkie friends who posted about the show on Instagram told me I should when I asked after getting a press invite in my inbox. And I was free that Sunday night, so I thought, why not? I may be surprised.
And I was. Captivatingly funny and biting, Leo Reich is described as “Hot. Young. Cool. Fresh. Ripped. Hilarious. Groundbreaking. Avant-garde.” Yet, I wondered, could anyone really live up to all of those words, thrown out with confident abandonment. But he does seem to, as the show swirls out towards us with a wild abandonment that is truly astounding. This “self-diagnosed, important young mind” flies into our face, doing a pretty fantastic job of balancing youthful arrogance and dismissiveness with a sharp, perfectly articulated, and dynamic edge. Playing to an echo chamber of love and connection, it’s really quite the marvel, sharing his mental space and perfectly crafted opinions with us, as notoriously sharp and quick as they are. The jokes and quick asides fly out with speedy ease from this insightful young man, living and breathing inside a tight shirt and short shorts, emphasizing the artistry and the wit of this “portrait of the artist as a ripped slut.” To say more, would ruin the ridiculously funny slap and poke of this wild, wonderful mindful romp through this young man’s mind, and that would be unfair to him, and to us all.
