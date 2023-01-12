Events

Enter the I Wanna Dance with Somebody Sweepstakes Before It’s Too Late

It started November 29, 2022 and ends January 21, 2023. Win a Sony Bravia XR 65” TV, a soundbar, a 4K Blu-ray player, a turntable, noise-canceling headphones, and more!

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. Now the film wants you to celebrate even more with a prize package worth $3,209 prize value!

The winner will also receive a Whitney Houston prize pack including a 35th-anniversary vinyl collection, a hall of fame poster, a t-shirt, perfume, and more!

One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive:

  • One (1) Sony 65” class (64.5” diag.) BRAVIA XR X90K 4K LED TV (ARV: $1,199.99)
  • One (1) HT-A5000 5.1.2ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar (ARV: $799.99)
  • One (1) UBP-X800M2 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player (ARV: $279.99)
  • One (1) WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (ARV: $349.99)
  • One (1) Whitney Houston 35th Anniversary Edition Vinyl (ARV: $95.00)
  • One (1) PSLX310 BT Turntable with Bluetooth connectivity (ARV: $249.99)
  • One (1) I Wanna Dance With Somebody: The Official Whitney Houston Film Companion Book (ARV: $40.00)
  • One (1) I Wanna Dance With Somebody Movie T-Shirt (ARV: $30.00)
  • One (1) The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance (ARV: $40.00)
  • One (1) Whitney Houston Hall of Fame Poster (Variant Edition) (ARV: $125.00)

 

