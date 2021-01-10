Enter The World of Prismatica

Prismatica turns heads with the countless colourful reflections made by its giant prisms. Visitors can walk among them to see city life in every colour of the spectrum, and turn the prisms to make the colours dance. After sunset, the enormous interactive kaleidoscope’s illusory effects reach a crescendo.

Prismatica is a participatory installation comprising 25 pivoting prisms more than two metres tall. Each one is made of panels covered with a dichroic film that reflects the colours of the rainbow, varying with the light source and viewing angle. Each prism is mounted on a base containing a projector that gives the installation a new dimension after nightfall.

This immersive art installation comes to New York’s Garment District Alliance. Monday to the Broadway pedestrian plaza between 39th and 40th streets.

“As our city continues to fight against this pandemic and recover, it was important for us to kick off a new, fresh year by introducing a bright and colorful public art installation to the heart of Midtown Manhattan that would inspire New Yorkers to remain hopeful and resilient,” said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance.

In March and April of 2019 The Downtown Alliance brought Prismatica, to three privately owned public plazas at 75 Wall Street, 77 Water St and 32 Old Slip.

Created for Montréal’s main entertainment district Quartier des Spectacles, Prismatica is a collection of interactive prisms that have toured the world. Each prism stands 7’6″ tall and is covered in a dichroic film that reflects all the colors of the rainbow depending on the type of light and the viewing angle. After sunset, internal projectors light up the interactive kaleidoscope and give the project an additional dimension.

The art was created by RAW Design in collaboration with ATOMIC3, with Dix au Carré leading the sound design, lighting design by ATOMIC3 and Jean-François Piché and production and technical direction by ATOMIC3 and Louis Héon. It was first presented in 2014 at the Place des Festivals in Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles.

The outdoor art installation will be on view through January 30.