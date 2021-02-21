MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Enter the World of Van Gogh

Enter the World of Van Gogh

Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Vincent Van Gogh, was one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century. Explore his life, his work, and his secrets as never before through cutting-edge 360 degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a uniquely atmospheric light and sound show. This impactful experience has already thrilled visitors in Naples, Italy, Brussels, Belgium, and most recently at York St Mary’s. Become completely immersed in the works of art around you, and feel the shift in reality as you dive deep into the world created by Van Gogh’s brush strokes. New tickets will be released on Thursday, February 25th at 12 noon! 

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. Encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees.

A one of kind Virtual Reality interactive, which guides you on a ten-minute journey through “A day in the life of the Artist.” Walk alongside Van Gogh during this peaceful, visually rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works, including: Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

Opening hours: (time slots available every half hour). Weekdays: 10am–8pm. Weekends & holidays: 9am–9pm. The visit will take around 60 to 75 minutes. At a secret location in New York City (to be announced soon). For all ages!

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

On Display at MoMA

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2021
Read More

Love Letters in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

A Wall of Flesh Wall In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Art on The Avenue

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2021
Read More

‘Art Bodega’ Celebrates Style Issue at Private Residence of Allen Hirsch

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Love Letters

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2021
Read More

Museum of Arts and Design: Brian Clarke: The Art of Light

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More

Enter The World of Prismatica

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2021
Read More