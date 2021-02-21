Enter the World of Van Gogh

Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Vincent Van Gogh, was one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century. Explore his life, his work, and his secrets as never before through cutting-edge 360 degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind VR experience, and a uniquely atmospheric light and sound show. This impactful experience has already thrilled visitors in Naples, Italy, Brussels, Belgium, and most recently at York St Mary’s. Become completely immersed in the works of art around you, and feel the shift in reality as you dive deep into the world created by Van Gogh’s brush strokes. New tickets will be released on Thursday, February 25th at 12 noon!

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works. Encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees.

A one of kind Virtual Reality interactive, which guides you on a ten-minute journey through “A day in the life of the Artist.” Walk alongside Van Gogh during this peaceful, visually rich journey to discover the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works, including: Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

Opening hours: (time slots available every half hour). Weekdays: 10am–8pm. Weekends & holidays: 9am–9pm. The visit will take around 60 to 75 minutes. At a secret location in New York City (to be announced soon). For all ages!