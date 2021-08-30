Entrepreneurship: becoming a freelance consultant

Many people dream of creating their own business and working for themselves. Launching a small business often requires a lot of time, money and effort. Most people don’t have the funding or time to dedicate to a whole new business venture. Fortunately, freelancing is a great way to experience self-employment without the commitment of building an entire business.

Find a skill that you excel at and start selling your freelance services to different companies and clients. For example, you could become a freelance artist, website builder or cleaner – it’s up to you! You can choose your own hours, location, wage and manage your career.

Here are a few tips on how to delve into the world of freelancing.

Identify your niche

Every freelancer needs a niche within their field of expertise. For example, if you want to become a freelance writer, you need to find your strengths and weakness within the field. You could focus on writing lifestyle blogs or formal documents for a tech company.

Research and set up your main goals

Without a boss or team behind you, staying motivated and on track for your career can be challenging. You need to find a niche that fulfils you professionally and inspires you to keep working.

Set a long-term goal for your professional life and a few short-term goals to help you achieve it. Keep in mind the SMART model when you make these goals – they need to be specific, measured, achievable, relevant and timed. Goals can keep you on track and offer a little motivation when you need it most.

Build your network

You need a network to find clients, get work and earn money. Finding work is the hardest part of freelancing, and it can become a huge drain on your time.

Build a strong contact base to ensure you always have work coming in or the resources to find more if you need it. Do not underestimate the value of a good business card – hand them out at networking events to potential clients and collaborators. Once you have completed a project, ask your client for a reference to add to your portfolio.

Marketing, promotion, and task outsourcing

Build a social media account for your business to showcase your work and appraisals thus far. You can also use social media to find freelance work by looking out for pitches and job ads.

Freelancing can be a tough career to get into. However, it also offers you the freedom to explore your industry and work with several fantastic teams.