Equinox Launches Female Health Initiative with The Body Agency Collective

Equinox, is partnering withThe Body Agency Collective on a fundraising yoga event series starting this month in DC and next month in NYC, BodyNEXT Yoga by Equinox.The Body Agency collective is a nonprofit committed to advancing gender healthcare equality and serving marginalized women and girls around the world.

On January 21st, Equinox will host its first BodyNEXT Yoga by Equinox yoga class and fundraising event at the Equinox Sports Club in DC with NYC to follow in early February. These specially designed events will begin with an educational portion presented by The Body Agency for guests, followed by a one-hour yoga class, featuring Equinox’s leading yoga talent who will guide participants on a journey full of intention and purpose through movement and meditation.

BodyNEXT Yoga by Equinox will raise funds to help give back to others around the world, with every dollar raised donated directly towards the distribution of The Body Agency Dignity Kits. These kits are curated specifically for women and girls enduring humanitarian crises around the globe, who need the essentials to help maintain their confidence, self-esteem, and safety. Each Dignity Kit costs $49 and will be made up of products focused on good hygiene and health with sanitary items, menstrual products including pads, reusable cups, and period underwear, as well as products that promote safety.

Class registration is $100 and will provide two Dignity Kits to women in need. An Equinox membership is not required and for those who can’t attend, you can still make a donation directly to the movement here.

