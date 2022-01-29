Equipment every cleaner needs

The correct equipment can make commercial cleaning a lot more efficient. If you’re part of a cleaning business, joining a business or looking to start your own, it’s important to get set with the right equipment. Read on to find out about the equipment that every cleaner needs.

Clarify products with client

The first step with any client is to establish the product arrangement. Some clients might have allergies and will instead provide their own products that they know are safe. Alternatively, some clients will expect you to bring your own products. As such, you should ensure that you’re both on the same page before you start the job.

Essentials

There are some essential products that you’ll need for every job. Bleach, disinfectant and furniture polish are both crucial to complete a job. Some products depend on the job though. For instance, oven cleaner will hinge upon whether you’re required to give the kitchen a thorough clean. Meanwhile multi-purpose cleaner and degreaser can both be handy if the job demands it.

If you’re using all these chemicals, then you also need to ensure that you keep yourself safe. Cleaning gloves can help protect your skin while you also might want to consider wearing a mask with a filter in.

Vacuum

For most jobs, you’ll have to bring a vacuum cleaner with you. In this case, you want a high-quality piece of equipment that combines efficiency with manoeuvrability to help you carry it from your car into someone’s home. Similarly, you might also need to bring a mop and bucket from job to job. And on top of this, there are more expendable items that you might have to bring. A collection of micro-fibre cloths can help you with plenty of tasks throughout the day.

Finishes

Different finishing products have different effects on items. You don’t want to find yourself in a position where you use the wrong position on a client’s marble, ruining their ornament. Instead, you should liaise with the client to ensure that you bring the correct finishes to go with their possessions.

Miscellaneous

There are a few other assorted tools that every cleaner will need at some point. For a start, a duster can be particularly useful for removing dust from your clients’ homes. Plus, a glass cleaner can help you achieve that perfect finish when you’re working on showers or windows.

Whether you’re just getting started as a cleaner, or even if you’re an experienced business owner, it’s worth putting together a comprehensive collection of cleaning equipment. From protective gloves to cleaning products, there are plenty of tools and chemicals that can make your life much easier.