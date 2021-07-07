MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Eric Adams Declared Winner of New York City Primary but Kathryn Garcia Won’t concede

Eric Adams has been declared the winner of the New York City mayoral primary by the Associated Press. As New York has been desperate for leadership that cares more about it’s citizens than himself.

Adams, a 60-year-old is a former police officer and current president of the borough of Brooklyn. Adams will become the second black mayor, after David Dinkins. He has won by 50.5 per cent of the vote, defeating Garcia by one per cent. 

What are Eric Adams’ policies? Adam’s campaign is centered on crime and public safety. 

According to his campaign website, his governmental policies include:

A More Efficient City

  • Closing the budget gap without affecting public services
  • Instituting real-time governing
  • Finding and eliminating waste 
  • Building a digital platform, MyCity, for New Yorkers to access all City services
  • Creating a Recovery Score to track progress with analytics
  • Coordinate a real-time delivery service under his First Deputy Mayor
  • a More Equal City
  • Connecting the poor to desperately needed services in low-income neighborhoods
  • Using his leverage as a cline and his spending to create a fairer economy 
  • Allowing tax-paying legal immigrants to vote in municipal elections

His website also lists that his safety policies include: 

  • Reinventing the anti-crime unit as an anti-gun unit, using cops with the skills and temperament to balance community relations and catch the bad guys
  • Shifting detectives and other officers from low-crime areas to crime hot-spots when surges occur
  • Strengthening handgun laws so that New York City residents are not put at risk by lax laws in other counties and municipalities
  • Adding Black and Brown officers who will respect and protect New Yorkers
  • Appointing the city’s first woman police commissioner
  • Making it easier for good cops to identify bad cops–and publicizing the list of cops being monitored for bad behavior
  • Empowering communities to have a say in their precinct leadership

If elected to office, Adams also wants to tackle other pressing issues in education, healthcare, housing, and work on changing the economy for the better.

Kathryn Garcia is a former sanitation chief, hoping to become the first female mayor and has not conceded, due to the clarity on the number of outstanding ballots.

Adams will go against Republican challenger 67-year-old Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels.

News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

