Eric Carle Museum Hosts Virtual Gala

Eric Carle Museum Hosts Virtual Gala

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art celebrated the world of picture books at the The Very Virtual Benefit & Auction, held in lieu of the Museum’s annual Carle Honors Benefit Gala. The event raised $158,752 in support of the Museum and its art and literacy programs, including its online and in-person picture book art exhibitions, art projects, and educational resources for children, families, and educators around the world. The Carle is grateful for this strong support in such a challenging year and views this as testament to the power of picture books to give comfort and bring people together.

The evening featured appearances by Julie Andrews, Emma Walton Hamilton, Tami Charles, Andrea Davis Pinkney, Melissa Sweet, and David Wiesner, among others, as well as an exhibition video from Sandra Boynton and Yo-Yo Ma and a behind-the-scenes look at exhibitions coming up at The Carle.

Vashti Harrison, Little Reader, 2020. Donated by the artist. © Vashti Harrison

A silent auction as well as a  live auction took place during the event. This year’s selections were generously provided by some of the field’s most distinguished artists, including: Sophie Blackall, Sandra Boynton, Eric Carle, Bryan Collier, Diane Dillon, Tony DiTerlizzi, Vashti Harrison, Oliver Jeffers, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Grace Lin, LeUyen Pham, Jerry Pinkney, Christian Robinson, Maurice Sendak, Don Tate, Raúl The Third, Evan Turk, Rosemary Wells, and Mo Willems. 

The Carle Honors Benefit Gala will take place on September 23, 2021.

Photo – Sophie Blackall, Comet, 2020. Created for The Very Virtual Benefit & Auction. Donated by the artist. © Sophie Blackall

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

