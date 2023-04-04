Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Sean Smith Create Magic

There has been a buzz around town that Saturday nights at Birdland Jazz club in New York City, is the place to be. Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Sean Smith have a residency at the famous Jazz Club and audiences are flocking to this venue to see and hear them.

With Eric Comstock on piano and Sean Smith on bass the duo open up the set with songs chosen for their witty lyrics. Many years ago in New York City there were piano rooms featuring pianists who attracted high society patrons. They specialised in witty and charming lyrics. It so nice to be able to hear those songs again

Midway through the set Barbara Fasano, also know as Mrs. Comstock, join the two gentleman on stage. She is faithful to the story and lyric and makes every word count. On the duets Eric and Barbara are charming and have a nice rapport.

The room was packed with devoted fans and new comers who enjoy the sophisticated style of the trio.