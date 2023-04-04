Connect with us

Front and Center with Magda Katz

Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Sean Smith Create Magic

Published

2 hours ago

on

There has been a buzz around town that Saturday nights at Birdland Jazz club in New York City, is the place to be. Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Sean Smith have a residency at the famous Jazz Club and audiences are flocking to this venue to see and hear them.
With Eric Comstock on piano and Sean Smith on bass the duo open up the set with songs chosen for their witty lyrics. Many years ago in New York City there were piano rooms featuring pianists who attracted  high society patrons. They specialised in witty and charming lyrics. It so nice to  be able to hear those songs again
Midway through the set Barbara Fasano, also know as Mrs. Comstock, join the two gentleman on stage. She is faithful to the story and lyric and makes every word count. On the duets Eric and Barbara are charming and have a nice rapport.
The room was packed with devoted fans and new comers who enjoy the sophisticated style of the trio.
Marilyn Maye Brings A Younger Audience To The Great American Songbook

Published

3 months ago

on

December 27, 2022

By

The “Queen of Cabaret”, Marilyn Maye  had  returned to Dizzy’s at Jazz at Lincoln Center for 4 nights with 2 shows a night this December. Dizzy’s is one of the most beautiful rooms in New York City and it was dazzled by Marilyn Maye’s performance. The room was filled with many young people who have  never heard of Ms. Maye, but by the end of the show they were on their feet cheering her. Marilyn acknowledged  her young audience and welcome them for coming to hear some great songs, they have never heard before.

How lucky  are these young people to be able to be in the audience of  one of the great performer still performing.

If you missed her at Dizzy’s she will be coming back to New York’s Birdland, December 29, 30, 31st and Jan 1.
Meet and Greet With Notre Dame de Paris

Published

9 months ago

on

July 10, 2022

By

Notre Dame de Paris, for more than two decades has sold more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries. After 25 years it is finally playing in New York City.

Performed in French with English supertitles, this 30-member international cast, along with a live orchestra, will play for seven performances from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Opening on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.

Angelo Del Vecchio

The cast will feature Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo

Hiba Tawaji

Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda

Daniel Lavoie

Daniel Lavoie as Frollo

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire

Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus

Jay

Jay as Clopin

and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys.

The principal cast has performed Notre Dame de Paris in several incarnations in the past.

Luc Plamondon, Richard Cocciante

In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French Canadian songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: “Belle,” which has received airplay in 17 countries, and “Vivre,” recorded in English as “Live (for the One I Love),” and a major hit for Céline Dion.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.

Front and Center with Magda Katz

Talkin’ Music-Judith Clurman and Katie Jenkins

Published

9 months ago

on

June 26, 2022

By

Judith Clurman conducts her excellent Essential Voices USA with dignity and beauty in “May You Heal,” a collection of five newly commissioned choral works that offer music of comfort, peace, renewal and self-awareness.


The fine singers of Essential Voices USA offer richly satisfying performances on each piece, and are joined by talented cellist Raman Ramakrishnan and pianists James Cunningham and Lee Musiker.

Katie Jenkins

Composer Katie Jenkins offers rich vocal writing in her “Dona Nobis Pacem;” she dedicates the piece to the memory of those lost to Covid-19. The collection also includes Mark Sirett’s elegant “Responsibility,” a setting of works by Hillel the Elder; the rhythmically stimulating “I Celebrate Myself,” by Bill Cutter, and “When Science Triumphs,” David Chase’s heartfelt setting of the words of three research scientists dedicated to fighting disease – Dr. Anthony Fauci , Dr. Mathilde Krim, and  Dr. Jonas Salk. The centerpiece of the collection is “May You Heal,” with elegant music by Canadian composer Mark Sirett, and heartfelt lyrics by Bruce L. Ruben. The beautiful piece, for mixed chorus, piano, and cello, expresses what the world is feeling today, as we hopefully move on from Covid-19: May You heal, May you be well again, May you lean on friends and family, May you return to health and wholeness.  All the scores are available through Hal Leonard. The Acis recording can be streamed online on all major platforms. Check

