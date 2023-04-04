Front and Center with Magda Katz
Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano and Sean Smith Create Magic
Cabaret
Marilyn Maye Brings A Younger Audience To The Great American Songbook
The “Queen of Cabaret”, Marilyn Maye had returned to Dizzy’s at Jazz at Lincoln Center for 4 nights with 2 shows a night this December. Dizzy’s is one of the most beautiful rooms in New York City and it was dazzled by Marilyn Maye’s performance. The room was filled with many young people who have never heard of Ms. Maye, but by the end of the show they were on their feet cheering her. Marilyn acknowledged her young audience and welcome them for coming to hear some great songs, they have never heard before.
How lucky are these young people to be able to be in the audience of one of the great performer still performing.
Entertainment
Meet and Greet With Notre Dame de Paris
Notre Dame de Paris, for more than two decades has sold more than 15 million tickets in 23 countries. After 25 years it is finally playing in New York City.
Performed in French with English supertitles, this 30-member international cast, along with a live orchestra, will play for seven performances from July 13-24, 2022 at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center. Opening on Bastille Day, Thursday, July 14, with a special Gala performance.
The cast will feature Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo
Hiba Tawaji as Esmeralda
Daniel Lavoie as Frollo
Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire
Yvan Pedneault as Phoebus
Jay as Clopin
and Emma Lépine as Fleur de Lys.
The principal cast has performed Notre Dame de Paris in several incarnations in the past.
In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French Canadian songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted the title for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance, and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where in its first year, it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
The score of Notre Dame de Paris has also produced two hit singles: “Belle,” which has received airplay in 17 countries, and “Vivre,” recorded in English as “Live (for the One I Love),” and a major hit for Céline Dion.
Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller.
Talkin’ Music-Judith Clurman and Katie Jenkins
Judith Clurman conducts her excellent Essential Voices USA with dignity and beauty in “May You Heal,” a collection of five newly commissioned choral works that offer music of comfort, peace, renewal and self-awareness.
The fine singers of Essential Voices USA offer richly satisfying performances on each piece, and are joined by talented cellist Raman Ramakrishnan and pianists James Cunningham and Lee Musiker.
Composer Katie Jenkins offers rich vocal writing in her “Dona Nobis Pacem;” she dedicates the piece to the memory of those lost to Covid-19. The collection also includes Mark Sirett’s elegant “Responsibility,” a setting of works by Hillel the Elder; the rhythmically stimulating “I Celebrate Myself,” by Bill Cutter, and “When Science Triumphs,” David Chase’s heartfelt setting of the words of three research scientists dedicated to fighting disease – Dr. Anthony Fauci , Dr. Mathilde Krim, and Dr. Jonas Salk. The centerpiece of the collection is “May You Heal,” with elegant music by Canadian composer Mark Sirett, and heartfelt lyrics by Bruce L. Ruben. The beautiful piece, for mixed chorus, piano, and cello, expresses what the world is feeling today, as we hopefully move on from Covid-19: May You heal, May you be well again, May you lean on friends and family, May you return to health and wholeness. All the scores are available through Hal Leonard. The Acis recording can be streamed online on all major platforms. Check
