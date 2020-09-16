Eric Dalius Explains the Top Attractions of Operating a Small Business Out of Home

Establishing a startup that operates from home is second nature for entrepreneurs because it helps to save on costs at a time when cash is invariably short. However, most of them try to move out to their own offices as soon as possible to permit faster growth. Instead of dismissing businesses operating from home as experimental and not worth serious consideration, there can be many advantages of home businesses as EJ Dalius explains:

Better Control over Your Work Schedule

One of the biggest benefits of working out of home is that you have far better control over what you do over the workday. Rather than restricting yourself to typical business hours, you can set your own schedule according to your needs. For example, if you have a child to be dropped off and picked up from school, you can easily work it into your daily routine. If you are a late riser, you can start late and work till late in the evenings if that suits you better. However, the ability to do what you want also has the danger of your putting off things with the intention of doing them later but usually, these pending jobs just tend to pile up and not get done. Being disciplined is essential to enjoy the benefits of working out of home.

Commuting Becomes History

When you need to go to a designated workplace, it can eat up a lot of time, especially when there is a long commute involved. Apart from the sheer time and effort, you need to spend on traveling up and down every day; you also end up spending a lot of money. According to one study the average American spends $386 every month on gas on top of which they face the stress of driving and parking. When you drive less, you can cut down on your auto insurance costs too, says Eric Dalius. Because you are not traveling long distances and becoming tired, you are automatically more productive.

A Better Work-Life Balance Possible, Observes Eric J Dalius

One of the biggest complaints of busy entrepreneurs is that they have to devote all their time to making their ventures sustainable and have to sacrifice their family and social relationships as well as their hobbies in the process. Working out of home leaves you with more time on your hands so that you can set a flexible schedule suited to your particular needs. You can devote more time to your family and friends or set aside time to pursue formal education online for personal growth. However, you need not only be disciplined and also ensure that the same discipline extends to other family members, including children as they should not interpret your working from home as having unfettered access to you.

As is evident, there is a multitude of benefits associated with working from home. You get the advantage of pursuing your passion in the comfort of your own home, which automatically increases the chances of your being successful. Some people also find the absence of a boss to report to and the freedom of not having to wear work clothes extremely liberating.