MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Eric Dietz’s Original Music from Choreographer Chase Brock’s Dance Thriller The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes is Now Available

Eric Dietz’s Original Music from Choreographer Chase Brock’s Dance Thriller The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes is Now Available

Composer Eric Dietz (left) and choreographer Chase Brock. Photo by John Abbott

Following The Chase Brock Experience’s acclaimed Off-Broadway premiere in 2018 and recent touring debut at The Wilson Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Eric Dietz’s original music for The Girl With the Alkaline Eyes is now available for digital steaming. 

The digital album of The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes features the complete original score that Dietz composed for choreographer and director Chase Brock’s evening length dance thriller. The album features 19 instrumental tracks featuring a double trio of musicians Arthur Moeller on violin, Amy Kang on cello, and Emmy award-winning music director Rob Berman on piano, with electronics by Mr. Dietz.

The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes is a futuristic A.I. thriller set in a high-tech lab where a young, hot-shot coder has been hard at work on a secret project: an extraordinarily lifelike creation who will change not only the life of his creator, but the lives of everyone around him. With a plot out of a binge-worthy Netflix drama, this unique dance-theater piece was punctuated by Mr. Dietz’s score that New York Stage Review said ”shimmers and pulsates with an echoing, electronic sheen that drives the story forward with anxious energy.”

The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes was developed in residence with NYU’s Center for Ballet and the Arts. The commissioned score was supported by a grant from the O’Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation. The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes album was recorded and mixed by Jeff Cook at 2nd Story Sound, NYC, and album art was designed by Esther Wu who also designed the artwork for the original production.

The digital album of The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes is now available for streaming on all major digital streaming platforms, including Apple MusicSpotify and Amazon Music. For more information about Eric Dietz or The Girl with the Alkaline Eyes album, visit EricDietzMusic.com/Album.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

