Secrets of Times Square

ESB, Super Pink Moon, Salute NYC Healthcare Workers and First Responders

The Empire State Building honored NYC fight for Covid-19 and first responders last evening with a tribute in lights atop the worlds most icon sky scraper. The lights were a bright red and feature a heartbeat and hourly sparkly. Realizing that most area first responders and those on the front lines would be most likely are too busy or too tired and may have missed this tribute I captured it from across the river in New Jeresy and am sharing it here for all those working to keep us well.

The Pink Super Moon passes behind the Empire State Building, which is lit in red to honor NYC COVID-19 fight and First Responders Photo by Brian Hester

If you know a first responder please share this tribute with them. These are some of the bravest people. Doctors. Nurses. Police. Firefighters. EMS. Stay Safe NYC. Stay Strong.

The Pink Super Moon passes behind the Empire State Building, which is lit in red to honor NYC COVID-19 fight and First Responders Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester
Photo by Brian Hester

Hopefully when this pandemic has passed the world will realize that we all need to work togther. Peace.

Brian Hester is a New York City based freelance photographer covering any nature of event including but not limited to; breaking news, sports, entertainment, fashion, nature and whatever may catch his wandering eye. Since 2011 Brian, has been covering community events and high school sports for North Jersey Media Group and their successor Gannett USA Today. His clients include Rutgers University and Monmouth Athletics. ​You can see more of his work at www.brianbehindthelens.com

