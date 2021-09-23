Escaping Reality with the Exhilarating ‘UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING’ on Virgin Voyages

We all need to run away from reality every now and then. The enthralling moments of “UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING” will have you sailing away from your problems and into the great wide sea of bliss.

The Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages this month launched the luxury ship Scarlet Lady and had a grand debut celebration on Pier 88 in New York City. Showcased was the thrilling production by Sam Pinkleton and Ani Taj.

Sir Richard Branson’s crew calls it a ‘hype music-video-meets-club-scene is an absurdist dance party… with a dash of old-fashioned showbiz flair.’ It’s a mouthful, yes, but it is all so very yummy.

The show starts with a dash of modern influencer vibes. Hyper neon lights color your soul and brighten your imagination when stepping into the interactive room that is part stage and part nightclub circa 1999. Think to the days of Manhattan’s legendary Tunnel or the halls of Limelight if Millennials had taken it over.

UNTITLEDDACEPARTYSHOWTHING performance. (credit: @thefraserjames)

The feet dancing before you are rather inspirational. Producers have established a beautifully bold cast of eclectic players. Truly everyone can dance, and they do in this showstopper. Throw in songs that range from electronic to hip hop to even a rather daring version of “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic,” and you have yourself one hell of a party.

When the performers blend with the audience by the last set and turn the show into a full-blown dance marathon, you know this is not just an ordinary vacation. All the glitter and fun in this cruise ship performance turns life into an extraordinary moment.

The producers, directors, choreographers, and artists of the Scarlet Lady have done an amazing job in helping us leave our worries at the port with shows like this as we sail.

In fact, everything about your time as a sailor on this voyage will be enjoyed and create a lifetime of fine memories. The vessel is divine and full of detail that dazzles. Virgin Voyages partnered with a Creative Collective comprised of some of the most sought-after interior designers, artists and architects including Roman and Williams, Tom Dixon’s Design Research Studio, Concrete Amsterdam, Softroom of London and more—many of whom are responsible for the creation of the most stylish boutique hotels and resorts across major cities in the US and Europe—all of which have never designed for the cruise industry. What they have accomplished is worthy of loud rounds of applause. Virgin Voyages’ brand design ethos, the Modern Romance of Sailing, seeks to enchant crew and sailors alike by capturing a fresh, contemporary and sleek look, with nods to the glamour and romance of ocean travel.

Closer view of the well-being pool

The looks and sounds equally match the tastes that you find on the ship. Six world-class restaurants serve up exquisite dining options that offer something for all food lovers. A feast is to be found at The Wake where Michelin-starred chef Brad Farmerie elevates the surf and turf experience. And get some sweet Italian lovin’ at the enchanting Extra Virgin. The trattoria has regionally-inspired and approachable food, deeply rooted in the region’s culinary traditions with handmade fresh pasta made daily.

The Manor Nightclub

Scarlet Lady is Virgin Voyages’ first ship and will sail from Port Miami in October 2021 for her inaugural season, with itineraries to the Caribbean, hosting more than 2,770 Sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world.

She will sail a mix of Caribbean voyages befitting of any curious traveler’s tastes, with five-night Riviera Maya sailings to Cozumel/Playa Del Carmen; five-night Mayan Sol voyages to Costa Maya, Mexico and five-night Dominican Daze voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and four- night Fire and Sunset Soirées sailings, including a stop at The Beach Club.

Richard Branson onboard The Scarlet Lady

Each sailing will feature a stop in Bimini, Bahamas where Virgin Voyages Sailors can experience The Beach Club at Bimini.

The Virgin Voyages fleet are Adult-by-Design, offering a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. Book your own epic trip today here.