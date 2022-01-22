Essential Items to Keep in Your Car

Every motorist should keep a few essentials in their car in case there is an emergency. Driving can be dangerous and there are a few problems that can arise even if you are a skilled, confident and experienced motorist. So, what are a few essentials that every motorist should keep in their car?

Paperwork

You should always keep paperwork in the vehicle in case you are pulled over, the car breaks down or you are involved in an accident. This will include your license, owners manual, registration, insurance details and emergency contact information.

Car Repair Items

You should also have basic car repairs items in the car and know how to carry out basic tasks, including replacing the tires for your car. This way, if you break down then you might be able to get back on the road without having to wait for roadside recovery. A few items that you should have include:

Spare tire

Car jack

Lug wrench

Jumper cables

Tyre repair kit

Emergency Kit

You also need to have an emergency kit in the car in case you break down or have an accident that could leave you stranded. These items are particularly important to have during the winter months when the chances of breaking down or having an accident are higher and the conditions more challenging. Items that you should have in your emergency kit include:

First aid kit

Shovel

De-icer

Phone charger

Torch

Blankets

Spare clothes

Food and water

Reflective Equipment

It is also important to have reflective equipment, which will allow you to be visible and stay safe if you have an accident or breakdown when it is dark out. This should help you to stay safe and get help if you have an issue. A reflective triangle can be used to alert motorists of your vehicle and could prevent an accident while a high-vis jacket will make you visible to others.

Empty Fuel Can

You could be in a tough situation if you run out of fuel and this can happen if you are driving to new areas and you are not sure where the nearest petrol station is. Having an empty fuel can allows you to travel on foot to the nearest station if you run out and will allow you to get back on the road.

These are a few essentials that every motorist should keep in their car. Not only will these items help if you have a problem while out driving, but they will also give you peace of mind knowing that you will be able to manage in an emergency. Driving can be dangerous and it is common for people to break down in the middle of nowhere or get into an accident, so you need to be prepared for these situations with the above essentials.