MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Essential Items to Keep in Your Car

Essential Items to Keep in Your Car

Every motorist should keep a few essentials in their car in case there is an emergency. Driving can be dangerous and there are a few problems that can arise even if you are a skilled, confident and experienced motorist. So, what are a few essentials that every motorist should keep in their car?

Paperwork

You should always keep paperwork in the vehicle in case you are pulled over, the car breaks down or you are involved in an accident. This will include your license, owners manual, registration, insurance details and emergency contact information. 

Car Repair Items

You should also have basic car repairs items in the car and know how to carry out basic tasks, including replacing the tires for your car. This way, if you break down then you might be able to get back on the road without having to wait for roadside recovery. A few items that you should have include:

  • Spare tire
  • Car jack
  • Lug wrench
  • Jumper cables
  • Tyre repair kit

Emergency Kit

You also need to have an emergency kit in the car in case you break down or have an accident that could leave you stranded. These items are particularly important to have during the winter months when the chances of breaking down or having an accident are higher and the conditions more challenging. Items that you should have in your emergency kit include:

  • First aid kit
  • Shovel
  • De-icer
  • Phone charger
  • Torch
  • Blankets
  • Spare clothes
  • Food and water

Reflective Equipment

It is also important to have reflective equipment, which will allow you to be visible and stay safe if you have an accident or breakdown when it is dark out. This should help you to stay safe and get help if you have an issue. A reflective triangle can be used to alert motorists of your vehicle and could prevent an accident while a high-vis jacket will make you visible to others.

Empty Fuel Can

You could be in a tough situation if you run out of fuel and this can happen if you are driving to new areas and you are not sure where the nearest petrol station is. Having an empty fuel can allows you to travel on foot to the nearest station if you run out and will allow you to get back on the road. 

These are a few essentials that every motorist should keep in their car. Not only will these items help if you have a problem while out driving, but they will also give you peace of mind knowing that you will be able to manage in an emergency. Driving can be dangerous and it is common for people to break down in the middle of nowhere or get into an accident, so you need to be prepared for these situations with the above essentials.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey’s Search Party – Bigger, Bolder and Back! 

Stephen BestJanuary 22, 2022
Read More

Just in Time For Valentine’s Day…Bloom

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2022
Read More

How worthy is it to employ a landscaper? 

WriterJanuary 19, 2022
Read More

Best Wedding Destination Spots in the USA to Tie Knots With Your Life Partner

WriterJanuary 19, 2022
Read More

Have You Heard About House Of X

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 18, 2022
Read More

5 Tips to Write Better English Essays

WriterJanuary 17, 2022
Read More

How to Jazz up Your Favorite Hats with Exotic Hat Bands

WriterJanuary 17, 2022
Read More

What Makes a Cash House Buyer Ideal to Sell Your House in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties?

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 17, 2022
Read More

Understanding the Subtle Differences between Various Pest Control Methods

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 17, 2022
Read More