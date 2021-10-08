Estate sale companies do much more than just helping clients sell their belongings

When there is a need to vacate a home, the inhabitants would like to sell off some or all their belongings quickly and get a reasonable price for it. Generally known as an estate sale, the task is far from easy to handle by the inhabitants because they preoccupy other important work and unfamiliarity with the method of conducting the sale and realizing a fair value for the goods. Like any other sale, an estate sale is an out-and-out commercial activity that requires careful handling and follows some set process to liquidate the goods at the soonest to get the best value.

A way to start an estate sale is to engage an estate sale company like North By Northwest Estate Sales in Portland with the expertise, resources, and trained staff to conduct the sale or auction the goods, whichever suits the seller and the situation. The estate sale company charges some fees for rendering the services, and you must talk to a few companies and collect the quotes to decide which would be best for you.

As the name implies, estate sale includes selling the entire belongings of a person or family except for a few articles like heirlooms or some selective items that have strong emotions attached to them. But barring these few exceptions, the rest of the items are up for sale. The sale almost translates into selling or getting rid of the entire estate or all belongings.

Services offered by an estate sale company

Estate sale companies offer a variety of services. Clients can either choose them for organizing the estate sale only or include some other services too. Consulting the estate sales professional and sharing the seller’s objectives should help decide the scope of work.

Beyond organizing the sale of the items, the services might include packing and removing all unsold items and leaving a vacant and clean place. Sometimes, sellers might prefer that the company leave the unsold goods in that place only. Most sellers intend to clear all items and prefer that the estate sale company dispose of the unsold goods either by donating it to charity or a purchaser who has already purchased some goods might want to buy many leftover items. The estate sale company that usually charges a commission of 35% to 40% on the value of the sold items might charge an additional amount for the extra services. However, it all depends on the way sellers strike the deal as the additional services can be included in the commission.

Additional services

If the seller cannot organize an on-premise sale, the estate sale company can help look for a place to conduct the sale or auction. They carry the inventory and account for it while organizing the sale at some other place.

Estate sale companies also help their clients with appraisal or valuation of the items for sale to determine the fair market price. They can even suggest whether an auction would be a better option than traditionally selling the items.

They also assist clients in deciding about selling, donating, and discarding items besides helping in material handling for organizing the sale.