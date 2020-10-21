Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez Help Level Up Your Brushing Routine

Hollywood names Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA this week helped launch the Oral-B iO, a redesigned and reimagined electric toothbrush.

To encourage everyone to level up their brushing routine and discover the WOW of iO, Oral-B joined forces with Longoria, Rowland, Lopez, Manny MUA, and dentist to the stars Dr. Bill Dorfman for a collaborative social video where they showed off their personal brushing scores gauged by the iO’s 3D Teeth Tracking and AI Recognition tech.

To celebrate the brand’s biggest innovation yet, the #1 dentist-recommended brand worldwide is working to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all.

Oral-B has committed $1 million total in donated product and dental care to high-risk individuals through a partnership with Dental Lifeline Network, and has teamed up with dentists across all 50 states to bring its very best brush to deserving and vulnerable individuals such as:

– Mother in Arizona whose son passed away due to COVID

– Frontline healthcare worker in Maryland

– Elementary school teach in Arizona adjusting to virtual teaching