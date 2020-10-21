MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez Help Level Up Your Brushing Routine

Hollywood names Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, and Manny MUA this week helped launch the Oral-B iO, a redesigned and reimagined electric toothbrush.

To encourage everyone to level up their brushing routine and discover the WOW of iO, Oral-B joined forces with Longoria, Rowland, Lopez, Manny MUA, and dentist to the stars Dr. Bill Dorfman for a collaborative social video where they showed off their personal brushing scores gauged by the iO’s 3D Teeth Tracking and AI Recognition tech.

To celebrate the brand’s biggest innovation yet, the #1 dentist-recommended brand worldwide is working to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all.

Oral-B has committed $1 million total in donated product and dental care to high-risk individuals through a partnership with Dental Lifeline Network, and has teamed up with dentists across all 50 states to bring its very best brush to deserving and vulnerable individuals such as:

– Mother in Arizona whose son passed away due to COVID

– Frontline healthcare worker in Maryland

– Elementary school teach in Arizona adjusting to virtual teaching

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

