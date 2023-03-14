Broadway
Eva Nobelzada Shines As She Grows Into An Exquisite Performer
Eva Noblezada at 26, is a two-time Tony-nominee and the star of Broadway’s Hadestown. She can be seen opposite Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga in the independent musical film Yellow Rose, Easter Sunday from Universal and she was in the Audible Theater’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year. In her newest cabaret show “Let’s Go To The Movies” at The Green Room 42. Ms. Nobelzada proves that she is a bonifided star, as she launched into Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” and “When Somebody Loved Me” from Toy Story.
Nobelzada is now platinum blonde and is infectious, as she shares the most adorable stories mixed with powerhouse vocals. Case in point “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas.
Ghost’s “Unchained Melody”became a haunting emotionally connected theatre piece. That is one of the best things about Eva, is that not only are the vocals stellar, but she feels every ounce of the lyric and brings it across the stage lights.
In her song choices you can totally see Ms. Nobelzada becoming Mulan as she shared the wonderfully written “Reflections,” “Holding Out For A Hero” from Footloose and “Kissing You” from Romeo and Juliet made you want to cherish these flicks again.
My favorite number of the night was one I did not know. I now need to see A Walk To Remember, so I can hear “Only Hope” again and again. Her musical director Rodney Bush was another asset to this not to be missed evening of song.
One of Ms. Nobelzada’s vocal hero’s is Liz Callaway and she paid tribute to her with “Journey From The Past” from Anastasia.
Showing off her dancing skills and sexual side “All That Jazz” from Chicago was a cheeky number with lots of sass.
Closing out the show was the classic “Moon River” from Breakfast At Tiffany’s done to perfection.
If you get a chance to see this talented songbird, do not miss the opportunity as Ms. Nobelzada has not only grown as a person, but as a legitimate powerhouse performer.
Check The Green Room 42 and Chelsea Table & Stage for Eva Nobelzada’s next performances. You will be glad you did.
Broadway
Reeve Carney: Singing The Divas
After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returned to The Green Room 42 to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. For one night only Reeve performed a collection of songs traditionally sung by Broadway and vocal divas. Starting out was the perfect song to make us take notice. “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, never sounded so nuanced, poignant or jazzy.
Next up was “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease and “Losing My Mind” from Follies. Reeve’s girlfriend Eva Noblezada talked him into doing the later song. Reeve has a style that combines rockabilly flare with jazz and rock. It is unique and this spin adds a new take on these familiar songs.
Having shared a dressing room with Patti LuPone “Anything Goes” was sung as a tribute. Not leaving out the great Ethel Merman “”I Got the Sun in the Mornin’ (and the Moon at Night)” from Annie Get Your Gun was delivered ala Reeve Carney.
Dame Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” was a tribute to the 007 genre and brought back memories of Jeff Buckley.
In high school Reeve was not in the schools plays but played “Whatever Lola Wants” for a production of Damn Yankees.
Judy Garland’s iconic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” was done with pop excellence and a sweetness that made this song his own.
It was at this point that unfortunately I had to leave, as the concert started a half an hour late and if you take a bus out of the city on Sunday, the last one leaves at 11pm. I apologize profusely to Reeve, but was able to critique the rest of the show from a livestream.
Lena Horne’s jazzy, soulful version of “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess hit all the right notes. Liza Minnelli’s “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret was subtle and powerful.
On piano he brought Carol King’s,”Natural Woman” to life, but this version was inspired by Ms. Aretha Franklin.
Still on piano and singing one of his own songs “Up Above The Weather,” a hauntingly wonderful composiition. I look forward to when Reeve does write a Broadway musical.
Back on guitar a tribute to Angela Lansbury “Rose’s Turn” from Gypsy. If you have never heard Reeve’s take on these classic songs, you will hear a fresh, new and really different, but oh so unique vibe.
Closing out the night “There’s A Place For Us” from West Side Story.
Reeve is a musical genius, whose prowess on the guitar, piano and vocals is otherworldly.
You can catch Reeve on April 23, 2023 at 9:30 at The Green Room 42 singing his own music. Ask for “Resurrection,” this is one fabulous song.
Broadway
The Mayor of Times Square With Broadway Producer Extraordinaire Hunter Arnold
Hunter Arnold is a Producer of a plethora of Broadway Tony Winners and hits including Kinky Boots, Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman, the current Broadway musicals Hadestown, Some Like It Hot… the Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise… and the Play, Pictures from Home at Studio 54 with Nathan Lane, as well as upcoming shows like Back to the Future and Once Upon a One More Time.
What struck me at first glance, when interviewing Hunter on The Motivation Show podcast, is his relative youth for a Producer with so many great Producing credits under his belt. He was far from the crusty, controversial image one may imagine from watching shows/invoices like The Producers. He is in fact, quite charming and next-door neighbor-like friendly It was clear to me, though quite a savvy businessman with a great eye for money making shows…money alone is far from his overriding goal when selecting what to produce. His obvious passion for theatre, and his desire for equal access to talented people of all types and stripes, comes across with sincere conviction. Hunter picks shows he loves and believes in first. What fascinated me is his unwavering belief in and mission to create more diversity on Broadway. So much so that Hunter admitted he would even take a calculated risk, and put his money where his mouth is, to ensure that his vision comes full circle.
We also discuss what influenced him early on to love theatre and eventually become a prolific Broadway Producer. How the pandemic changed things and how he did and does maintain optimism when things looked so bleak.
Most of us have been led to believe that only one in four or five shows turn a profit. If so, wouldn’t that make a Producer eccentric…or a gambler that would make craps players in a casino seem mild in comparison? Hunter actually reveals that though the math is partly true, there is a whole other tier of profit potential that even a Broadway bust, with it’s poster infamously hanging on the wall of flops at Joe Allen’s, can take advantage of. If you are a Theatre/Broadway fan, or you just happen to be someone with access to a whole lot of disposable bucks, don’t miss this interview with Hunter as he takes you behind-the-scenes of the risky, exhilarating, up and down, topsy turvy world…yes all of that…of ole Broadway…and I promise you a Yankee Doodle of a time listening! You can listen to The Motivation Show podcast interview on any of your favorite podcast listening platforms or just click here to listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5dPrB2lr0B9GE1A4UWyNmW.
You can email Eli at motivatea2z@gmail.com.
Broadway
We Are So Pleased To Announce That Ken Fallin Is Now A Part of T2C
As of today T2C is so proud to announce that the leading illustrator of Broadway Ken Fallin is joining the T2C family.
We start with Ken’s newest caricature of the Broadway show Some Like It Hot. This exciting drawing features Christian Borle, Adrianna Hicks, J. Harrison Ghee and Natasha Yvette Williams.
Ken Fallin began his career creating caricature drawings for the long-running satirical revue, “Forbidden Broadway”.
Ken’s illustrations have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, In Style Magazine, The New Yorker , The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Washington Post, Politico, and PLAYBILL
Ken has produced illustrations for HBO, Showtime, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera, American Express, Belvedere Vodka, CBS News, Walt Disney Productions, The Peter Norton Foundation, and Microsoft.
An Emmy nomination was received for Ken’s work on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” TV ad . Ken has several posters in the permanent poster collection of London’s Victoria & Albert Museum. Original pen and ink drawings now hang in the venerable Players Club, as well as a permanent exhibit at New World Stages. Ken has chronicled the New York Theatre scene for over ten years in various publications and websites
Private collectors of Ken’s work include Angela Lansbury, Harold Prince, Darren Criss, Matthew Broderick, Bradley Cooper, Barbra Streisand, Bernadette Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frank Langella, Sir Patrick Stewart, Warren Buffett, and Sir Cameron Mackintosh.
T2C could not be more thrilled.
Look for more announcements from T2C, this has been one exciting month.
