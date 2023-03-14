Eva Noblezada Shines As She Grows Into An Exquisite Performer

Eva Noblezada at 26, is a two-time Tony-nominee and the star of Broadway’s Hadestown. She can be seen opposite Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga in the independent musical film Yellow Rose, Easter Sunday from Universal and she was in the Audible Theater’s Off-Broadway solo show Nostalgia: A Love Letter to NYC at Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year. In her newest cabaret show “Let’s Go To The Movies” at The Green Room 42. Ms. Noblezada proves that she is a bonifided star, as she launched into Roy Orbison’s “Pretty Woman,” and “When Somebody Loved Me” from Toy Story.

Noblezada is now platinum blonde and is infectious, as she shares the most adorable stories mixed with powerhouse vocals. Case in point “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas.

Ghost’s “Unchained Melody”became a haunting emotionally connected theatre piece. That is one of the best things about Eva, is that not only are the vocals stellar, but she feels every ounce of the lyric and brings it across the stage lights.

In her song choices you can totally see Ms. Noblezada becoming Mulan as she shared the wonderfully written “Reflections,” “Holding Out For A Hero” from Footloose and “Kissing You” from Romeo and Juliet made you want to cherish these flicks again.



My favorite number of the night was one I did not know. I now need to see A Walk To Remember, so I can hear “Only Hope” again and again. Her musical director Rodney Bush was another asset to this not to be missed evening of song.

One of Ms. Noblezada’s vocal hero’s is Liz Callaway and she paid tribute to her with “Journey From The Past” from Anastasia.

Showing off her dancing skills and sexual side “All That Jazz” from Chicago was a cheeky number with lots of sass.

Closing out the show was the classic “Moon River” from Breakfast At Tiffany’s done to perfection.

If you get a chance to see this talented songbird, do not miss the opportunity as Ms. Noblezada has not only grown as a person, but as a legitimate powerhouse performer.

Check The Green Room 42 and Chelsea Table & Stage for Eva Noblezada’s next performances. You will be glad you did.