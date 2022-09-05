Evan and Zane Musical Nirvana

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Last night I headed to Chelsea Table + Stage to review Evan + Zane and they did not disappoint.

Evan + Zane is a band formed by award-winning actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood (WestworldFrozen 2, Across the Universe) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (U2’s Spider-Man on BroadwayJohn Mayer, CARNEY, Thundercat). The duo were there to celebrate the release of their debut recording “Dream” The album was performed in its entirety and has something for everyone.

Evan Rachel Wood vocals never disappoints and neither did the set list of “Dream” songs. The first part of the show consisted of songs from another era. First up “In Dreams” by Roy Orbison, followed by Mama Cass’s “Dream A Little Dream” into “Dreams” by The Cranberries, ending with Bobby Darin’s  “Dream Lover.” My guests who had never heard of Evan + Zane were impressed.

Evan’s voice is like a cross between Enya and Dolores O’Riordan from the Cranberries, whose song she sang in the set. It is other worldly and ethereal, but at the same time reaching emotional depths that enfold and embrace. She is authentic and real and it is refreshing. To hear more of the concert click here.

The next section was fabulously rock and roll. Green Day’s “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” began the set, as did Zane’s amazing guitar prowess. Jeff Buckley’s haunting  “Dream Brother,” was a song I did not know and am glad to add it to songs I cherish. It is very much like Alanis Morissette‘s “Uninvited”

Zane is a rock God! Expect wild Hendrick like guitar solos, that feel as if he has pierced your soul. Zane and the guitar become one as the music flows through him.

Zane also did some looping, which I adore and wonder if those pedal were the ones his brother Reeve created and fine tuned.

Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros “40 Day Dream,”The Magnetic Fields “The Dreaming Moon”and  “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House ended the night with a magnetic prowess.

For more of the concert click here. 

Evan + Zane also have fabulous banter that was shown in perfection at the top and through out the gig. Thankfully you get that camaraderie on the download over at Spotify.

Chelsea Table + Stage is a great place to see a show and this is one that should not be missed.

You can see Evan + Zane tonight September 5th at 7pm. The show is sold out, but I am sure if you show up, you may just be able to snag a ticket. If not the show is also available on livestream. This is a show not to miss and download that will add to your collection.

Also check out their social media as they are planning a Halloween gig, spooktacular!

 

