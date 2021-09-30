Even A Magic Lamp Couldn’t Help Aladdin As Cast Members Test Positive For Covid

The magic carpet ride at Aladdin has been temporarily stalled as COVID-19 cases have been detected at The .

Aladdin sent out this message: Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre.

Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled.

All tickets for this performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase. We will communicate the status of future performances tomorrow.

We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.

If you purchased via Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster via Phone/App or the Disney on Broadway Hotline : your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 30 days. For any issues, please contact Ticketmaster via My Account (http://my.ticketmaster.com/account).

If you purchased at the Box Office and have digital tickets : Submit your request via http://aladdinthemusical.com/refundexchange. You will be able to request an exchange of your tickets for an alternate date of your choice, subject to availability, or you can receive a full refund to the original method of payment.

If you purchased at the Box Office and have paper tickets : Please return them to the New Amsterdam Theater Box Office. If you are not able to visit the box office due to closure or personal schedule, you may mail physical tickets to the address below.

If you purchased tickets as part of a Group : Please contact your Group Sales Agent for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. Please retain your original tickets until you speak with the Group Sales Agent.