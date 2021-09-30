MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Astrology

Even A Magic Lamp Couldn’t Help Aladdin As Cast Members Test Positive For Covid

Even A Magic Lamp Couldn’t Help Aladdin As Cast Members Test Positive For Covid

The magic carpet ride at Aladdin has been temporarily stalled as COVID-19 cases have been detected at The . 

Aladdin sent out this message: Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre. 

Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled. 

All tickets for this performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.  We will communicate the status of future performances tomorrow. 

We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.

If you purchased via Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster via Phone/App or the Disney on Broadway Hotline: your refund is being processed, and your credit card will be refunded automatically within 30 days. For any issues, please contact Ticketmaster via My Account (http://my.ticketmaster.com/account). 

If you purchased at the Box Office and have digital tickets: Submit your request via http://aladdinthemusical.com/refundexchange. You will be able to request an exchange of your tickets for an alternate date of your choice, subject to availability, or you can receive a full refund to the original method of payment.

If you purchased at the Box Office and have paper tickets: Please return them to the New Amsterdam Theater Box Office. If you are not able to visit the box office due to closure or personal schedule, you may mail physical tickets to the address below.

If you purchased tickets as part of a Group: Please contact your Group Sales Agent for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. Please retain your original tickets until you speak with the Group Sales Agent.

If you purchased tickets through any other licensed sales channel (including, but not limited to, Broadway.com, Broadway Inbound, Entertainment Benefits Group, TodayTix, TKTS, etc.): please return to the original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds or exchanges. If you have your tickets in hand, please retain them for a refund or exchange.

Related Items
Astrology

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Astrology

Happy Year of the Ox

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

A Blue Moon For Halloween Might Be A Warning of Things To Come

Alex KnightOctober 31, 2020
Read More

May Pet Astrology and Their Humans

Tyler GrayMay 4, 2020
Read More

Can A Psychic Help You Get Through These Difficult Times?

WriterApril 24, 2020
Read More

Your Sun Sign and Your Compatible Furry Friends

Tyler GrayMarch 30, 2020
Read More

Could Mercury in Retrograde Signaled What is Going On?

Alex KnightMarch 13, 2020
Read More

Understanding Popular Tarot Card Spreads: Meanings and Symbols

WriterFebruary 26, 2020
Read More

Should You Read Daily Horoscopes?

WriterJanuary 13, 2020
Read More

Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Time To Let Go

WriterJanuary 10, 2020
Read More