Event News: Tavern on the Green Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony  Chanukah Celebration at Actors’ Temple and #FreePeterMax



Tavern on the Green is bringing the holiday spirit to New York with its 5th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 30th.

Kicking off at 6:00 PM ET, the tree lighting will feature Tavern on the Green’s very own 20-foot Christmas tree, topped with more than 2,000 ornaments and 10,000 lights to light up New York City’s Upper West Side skyline. Festivities will also include performances from the Manhattan Holiday Carolers and DJ Tweed to excite the crowd and spread holiday cheer. Tavern on the Green will offer complimentary hot chocolate, hot cider, and cookies for New Yorkers, tourists and families alike to enjoy.

The iconic restaurant is also partnering with non-profit organization, West Side Campaign Against Hunger(WSCAH), to host a digital food drive to alleviate hunger and to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to food this holiday season. Attendees at the event can scan a QR code to make donations, which will be delivered directly to West Side Campaign Against Hunger. There will also be a raffle during the festivities to raise money for the organization with the chance to win a $500 gift card to Tavern on the Green.

**The event is open to the public**

WHO: Executive Chef Tomasz Surowka, Tavern on the Green

Executive Chef Greg Silverman, West Side Campaign Against Hunger

The Manhattan Holiday Carolers

DJ Tweed

WHEN: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 @ 6:00 PM ET

6:00-6:30PM – Complimentary hot chocolate, cider, and cookies

6:30-7:00PM – Speeches

7:00PM – Tree Lighting

7:00PM-8:00PM – Holiday Carolers Perform

8:30PM – Event Wraps

WHERE: 1 Tavern on the Green (Enter at 67th & Central Park West)

New York, NY 10023

