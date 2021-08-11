Events and Openings Bliss

The month of August continues to be hot with events.

Citi Taste of Tennis is serving up its signature combination of great food and tennis this summer with its first ever Food Truck Tour. Each stop on the tour will feature a signature dish prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary team and an all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino).

The Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour will conclude on Thursday, August 26 with a live event at the iconic Tavern on the Green starring The Johnny Smyth Band featuring John McEnroe and other performances to celebrate tennis’ return to the Big Apple. The experience will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL). In addition to live performances, guests will be treated to a seated dinner prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary Team. A select number of tickets for the concert are available by visiting https://www.tasteoftennis.com/

In more food news, O by Kissaki is opening this weekend in East Hampton to sushi lovers delight.

Abstract artist Linda Colletta will be presenting her work at the upcoming Art Market Hamptons with The White Room Gallery on August 12th – 15th at The Bridgehampton Museum (2368 Montauk Highway). Colletta will be showcasing her large scale work including Clandestine Crunch from her Pools series and Queen of the Night from her Dropcloths series.

And, coming up in September Afterpay, the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, released its New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows events calendar to reignite retail and unlock unparalleled consumers access to latest and most exciting fashion in the United States. Kicking-off in the heart of New York’s Times Square on Tuesday, September 7, Afterpay will extend NYFW throughout the city and beyond, with a series of live shopping and interactive events, surprise-and-delight moments and social takeovers, to bring the unique experiences of fashion week to New Yorkers and Americans nationwide.

This September, consumers can participate in NYFW through extensive interactive programing that can be found here.