We love the way events are back all across America.

“For 25 years Publicolor has been working to make NYC a better, fairer, and more vibrant place to live. Staff and volunteers have touched the lives of thousands of students,” offered former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, “Working with them to transform their schools and opening their minds to the power of creativity and design.” This was just the opening of the heartfelt tributes to this leading not-for-profit arts and education organization, who celebrated their 25th annual Stir Splatter + Roll event with an online gala Monday, June 14.

Hosted by Publicolor founder Ruth Lande Shuman, the evening honored Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, and NYC Department of Education’s John Shea. Their annualCatalyst for Change Award was presented to their longtime board member, the distinguished educator Rudy Crew who said, “To have arts in our environment in a meaningful, thoughtful, and powerful way. That’s what Publicolor is and does.” This message was echoed by Gale Brewer, who highlighted the importance of Publicolor’s message. “Art shouldn’t be only in museums; It should also be made and displayed in the streets. Publicolor empowers the community to be the creator and the curator.” Similarly, John Shea stated: “Publicolor was and is a documented success.”

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Save Venice, the leading American nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the artistic heritage of Venice, commemorative events are being organized worldwide to support important restorations of masterworks of Venetian art and architecture. In place of the annual Un Ballo in Maschera held in New York each year, Save Venice is hosting “50X50,” in a global scale with 50 parties in 50 cities across the globe to toast its accomplishments.

Host and Houston Native, Skylar Pinchal, along with the Young Friends of Save Venice, led by Chair of the Young Friends Steering Committee, Lizzie Asher, held a cocktail party at the Cohen House at Rice University in Houston, TX. Steering committee members, Casey Kohlberg, Christina Senia and Mercedes de Guardiola joined Lizzie and Skylar, as well as Counselor Federico Ciattaglia, Consul General of Italy in Houston, who spoke during the event.

Lizzie Asher, Counselor Federico Ciattaglia, Skylar Pinchal

Courtesy of Young Friends of Save Venice (Photographer Fulton Davenport)

The cocktail party was attended by approximately 70 guests who donned their most festive cocktail attire worthy of a Venetian Palazzo. Lizzie Asher, Consul General Federico Ciattaglia, and host Skylar Pinchal each gave speeches, in which Consul General Federico Ciattaglia remarked, “Houston much like Venice knows about the experience of being ravaged by floods.”

And, sports fun is coming up. New Hyde Park native Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado is so proud to present the 2021 Big Daddy Youth Football Camp, a non-contact camp that teaches the fundamentals of playing football. Campers, grades 1st-8th, will receive instruction on the proper techniques from Buffalo Bills Coach Jim Salgado, Rich Salgado, former Jets QB Neil O’Donnell and many other celebrity guests. No prior experience is necessary. So get ready for two exciting nights of football on Long Island. Check out here for more information.