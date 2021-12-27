MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events For January NYC Style

You can still Ice Skate in Central Park, Rockefeller Center or Bryant Park. Catch the Knicks, Nets, Rangers or the Islanders.You can still see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree until 1/ 10),The New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show runs until 1/23 and the Big Apple Circus until 1/30.

Go to 200 Water St. in South Street Seaport, to see this colorful new art installation “Ziggy” created by New York-based architecture, art and design studio Hou de Sousa. 27,000 feet of iridescent cord. This is one amazing sculpture, but you need to go soon.

Brooklyn artist Tom Fruin has created seven brand new stunning sculptures at Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District! “Bombora House” is the latest in Fruin’s Icon series, which features everyday objects “reimagined and reinterpreted in steel, colored acrylic glass, and specialized lighting.” This installation features one large, illuminated house flanked by smaller “satellite” house sculptures. They are all made from colored acrylic glass, which gives them a stained glass-like appearance. You can view the colorful houses now through April 2021, 24 hours a day, in Gansevoort Plaza at 38 Gansevoort St. in Meatpacking.

1/13 -22: Winter Jazzfest. This music marathon spans across 150 groups comprising over 600 artists on 20 stages over 10 nights in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. Schedule, Line Up and Tickets: winterjazzfest.com

1/14: Billy Joel at Madison Square Gardens.

1/17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a national holiday with all public schools, post offices, and government buildings closed. There are many ways to celebrate the great life of this inspirational man, including: Martin Luther King Weekend in Harlem, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Anti-Hunger Serve-a-thon and often, a Central Park Seneca Village Tour.

1/18 – 2 /13: New York City Broadway Week Get two-for-one tickets to Broadway’s hottest shows including Aladdin, Book of Mormon, Harry Potter, Lion King, Wicked and more. 

1/18 – 2 /13: NYC Winter Restaurant Week Reservations open January 11th. Restaurant Week is returning this winter. The summer 2021 program introduced a new trio of pricing options ($21, $39, $125), which restaurants offered during meal periods of their choosing (lunch, dinner or both) so look for that again.

1/22 -26: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show No spectators will be allowed at Pier 36, or in the benching area at Madison Square Garden (MSG). 

1/26 – 30 at the Jacob Javits Center the New York National Boat Show. With its 100+ year history, this show is THE place to see the latest and greatest in boating, yachts, cruisers, bass and pontoon boats, canoes and kayaks and fishing boats.

