Events In April Will Not Be Stalled By Showers

Time to celebrate Easter, flowers, Broadway and Spring. The Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show are in full bloom. The newest trend is Roller skating at Rockefeller Center with a new roller rink between April 15 through October. Expect DJ sets, live music performances, concerts, roller boogie nights, food, a viewing deck and a store at the Channel Gardens that’ll sell gear and merch. Rooftop Bars Start to Open Up. Billy Joel, The Weeknd, Josh Groban, Justin Bieber, Lorde and Paw Patrol all in concert. On Broadway Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night, Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Patrick Adams in Take Me Out. April is a killer sports month in NYC! Baseball and FC seasons are kicking off, just as as basketball and hockey seasons are entering the Playoffs.

Until 5/1: The Orchid Show. The dazzling floral creations of Jeff Leatham, famed artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and floral designer to the stars, returned for The Orchid Show’s 19th year. Orchid towers of orange, yellow, and green, undulating fields of white, and overhead plumes of purple, together with artistic embellishments and a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights, will enthrall visitors. Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope is on track to be NYBG’s most popular Orchid Show yet.

Until 4/10 Macy’s Flower Show Voyage to Oceanum – A Sea of Inspiration. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.

4/3: Paradise Square: Ethel Barrymore Theatre Opening Night:

4/4: National Burrito Day

4/4: Take Me Out: Helen Hayes Theatre Opening Night

4/6 – 10/5: The Whitney Biennial 2022

4/7:International Pillow Fight Day. The largest public pillow fight in the world takes place in Greenwich Village.

4/7-9: Josh Groban at Radio City Music Hall

4/8: Beetlejuice: Marquis Theatre Performances resume.

4/9: National Tartan Day Parade

4/11: The Little Prince: Broadway Theatre

4/14: Make Music Festival. This event began in France in 1982 as the Fete de la Musique but gained significant momentum and is now held on the same day each year in 120 countries and over 1,000 cities.

4/14: American Buffalo:Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, Darren Criss at the Circle in the Square Opening Night.

4/15: Roller skating at Rockefeller Center with a new roller rink between April 15 through October.

4/15- 24: New York City International Auto Show

4/16-17: Easter Egg Hunt Cruises with a fun egg hunt, festive games, and photo ops with the Easter Bunny.

4/17: On the Avenue 5th Avenue the Easter Parade brings out bonnets galore. The parade begins at 10am. Fifth Avenue from 49th Street up to 57th Street.

4/17: The Minutes: Studio 54 Opening Night.

4/19: How I Learned To Drive: Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Opening Night.

4/20: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf: Booth Theatre FOpening Night.

4/21: Hangman: Golden Theatre Opening Night.

4/22: Earth Day 2022

4/24: Brooklyn Marathon

4/24: Funny Girl: August Wilson Theatre Opening Night with Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice, and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan