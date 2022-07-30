Events in August

August events include the US Tennis Open, Restaurant Week, Shakespeare in the Park, free outdoor Summer Movies, concerts and more.

Until 8/21: Restaurant Week, A three-course dinner at the best restaurants in New York for $45

Until 9/3: The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Sun Sets, a weekly music series with DJ’d music.

8/1: Star Trek VIII: First Contact Free Films in Bryant Park

8/2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24: Yoga in Bryant Park

8/4: Broadway in Bryant Park from 12 -1:30 “STOMP!”, Disney on Broadway: “Aladdin” & “The Lion King”

8/6: Whale Watching in New York

8/8: Grease 2 Free Films in Bryant Park

8/9: Jimmy Buffett at Jones Beach

8/10 – 9/11: As You Like It Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater, Central Park!

8/11: Broadway in Bryant Park from 12 -1:30 “Dear Evan Hansen”, “Phantom of the Opera”, “Hadestown”, “Chicago”

8/11-12: Alicia Keys @ Radio City Music Hall

8/12: Megan Thee Stallion in Central Park for Good Morning America

8/13: Summer Streets in NYC From early morning until 13:00, Park Avenue and its connecting streets become car-free, inviting you to explore Manhattan safely on foot or by bike. Along the way, you can enjoy the many rest stops with free activities. Secure your own bike by booking it in advance.

8/13: Hudson River Park’s Blues BBQ Festival. This free, day-long music festival invites exceptional blues artists to perform on HRPK’s Pier 76 stage. Come join host Binky Griptite for a Saturday filled with great food, great company and great music! We will be rocking with the best, enjoying blues music in Hudson River Park.

8/13: Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire at Jones Beach

8/15: The Godfather Part II Free Films in Bryant Park

8/18: Broadway in Bryant Park from 12 -1:30 “Mr. Saturday Night”, “Wicked”, “Funny Girl”, “Come From Away”

8/19: Demi Lovato in Central Park for Good Morning America

8/24: Billy Joel new show.

8/25: Broadway in Bryant Park from 12 -1:30 “Six”, “Beetlejuice”, “A Strange Loop”, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

8/29 -9/11: The US Tennis Open!