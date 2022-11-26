Events In December Started In November But Run Until The End of the Year

A Lot has already opened and happened. The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is in full schedule. The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is up and beautifully lit. This year’s tree measures 82 feet and weighs in at 14 tons! The Norway Spruce came from Queensbury, New York, and was transported to the city via flatbed truck. The Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park, Union Square Holiday Market andColumbus Circle Holiday Market. GingerBread Lane—the world’s largest gingerbread village has returned to Manhattan and will be on display at Essex Market through Sunday, January 15. The Great Five Borough Bake-Off runs through Sunday, January 8, 2023. Gingerbread NYC: The Great Five Borough Bake-Off. Local bakers transformed gummy bears, Rice Krispies Treats, Hershey’s Kisses, M&Ms, PEZ, mini croissants, candy canes and pounds of icing into strikingly realistic gingerbread renderings of New York City neighborhoods. You can admire their work at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan this holiday season. Origami Holiday Tree at the American Museum of Natural History is inspired by the theme “Beautiful Bugs.” The tree features specially created models inspired by the upcoming insectarium opening in Winter 2023 as part of the museum’s new Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. Now through January 9, 2023. Santa’s Secret is a speakeasy and immersive wonderland hosted on the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards. Six different immersive installations, each one featuring holiday-characters burlesque acts and holiday cocktails. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, November 25 until December 31 (it is also open Wednesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 28.) Pier 15 at 78 South Street has been transformed into Winter Wonderland at Watermark, a festive destination inspired by The Santa Clauses. Hot cocoa and 90-minutes of holiday experiences. Two million twinkling white lights adorn Hudson Yards for the shopping center’s annual Shine Bright event. The display includes 115-miles of string lights, 725 evergreen trees dressed to create a gleaming forest, 16-foot tall illuminated hot air balloon decorations and a massive 32-foot hot air balloon centerpiece through January 8. Finally one of my favorite treats holiday window displays in the department store windows. Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Saks Fifth Avenue are the best. ARTECHOUSE is a holiday installment, that runs through January 8, 2023, at the Chelsea art center. This show is an imaginative multiverse of Christmas cheer set up inside of a 100-year-old Chelsea boiler room.

12/1: For more than 25 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Discovery Center in holiday lights with hot cocoa-bearing Santa. The festivities wrap up with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer. Print out this songsheet so you’re prepared for the carols. The event is scheduled for 5:30pm, but the lights are illuminated all through the holiday season.

5th Avenue will be car-free for the very first time. From 49th Street to 57th Street, a street fair will replace traffic. Musicians will perform, there will be various food venues and you can watch performances by Kaufman Music Center and Brooklyn High School of the Arts.

December 4, 2022, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

December 11, 2022, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

December 18, 2022, between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Every Sunday during the holiday, the New York Transit Museum brings back vintage trains in New York City. For just one MetroCard swipe, you can be on it and ride back to the past. Check the holiday nostalgia train ride schedule so you know when and where to start your journey.

December 4, 2022

December 11, 2022

December 18, 2022

12/5 – 16: Santa Claus at Hudson Yards

12/ 11: SantaCon throughout Manhattan

12/ 16 -17: New York Pops at Carnage Hall

12/22: In Manhattan and Brooklyn, the world’s largest Hanukkah Menorah. On December 22nd, the Jewish “Festival of Lights” begins and this starts with the lighting of the largest Menorah in the world. The gold, 400-pound, 32-foot steel structure can be admired both in front of the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan and at the Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.

The lighting of the Menorah is one of the great events in NYC in December. Music is played and food is offered as well. In Manhattan, the event begins at 5:30 pm, on Fridays at 3:30 pm and Saturdays at 8:00 pm. In Brooklyn, the lights will be on at 6:00 pm, on Friday at 3:30 pm and on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

12/21 -23: NYE Wishing Wall

12/29: Numeral Arrival at Times Square

12/31: New Years Eve in Times Square