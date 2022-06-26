Events in July

July in New York is hot. From the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, Restaurant Week, Central Park SummerStage, Lincoln Center Summer for the City, NYC Summer Restaurant Week, Bryant Park Film Festival and the Yankees games, NYC has it all.

Shakespeare in the Park’s first show is the new production of Richard III (now–July 17).

7/1, 3, 7, 9, 15 and 16: Sculpture Without Sight Experience This also happens at other times so check the website. In the modern world, much of life is experienced through sight, sound, and computer screens. Through the use of a blindfold and aromatherapy, guests will enjoy an escape from such sensorial stress. Sculpture Without Sight is all about the exploration of the sense of touch and the clay is simply a tool. It dries and cracks within an hour making the sculpture useless. While you do not take the sculpture home, Unarthodox take lots of photos throughout the entire event so you will have plenty of memories to share.

7/2: Adapted Dance Class with Mark Morris Dance Group’s Dance for PD

7/2: Concert Series: Lance Horne Little Island

7/4: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks are back beginning at 9:25pm.

7/4: Bryant Park Summer Film Festival Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

7/5: Broadway Sings That Funky Music – Live performances are back at Wollman Rink NYC during roller skating season!

7/6: Brasil Summerfest with Céu

7/8 – 10: BroadwayCon is a 3 day expo/exhibition in NYC where fans can meet and interact with their favorite Broadway stars. Held at The Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel

7/9 and 29: Intuitive Art! BYOB Immersive Painting Experience

7/10: Baba Yaga And The Firebird with The New Victory Theater Little Island

7/11: Bryant Park Summer Film Festival Wayne’s World 2

7/11 -17: French Restaurant Week

7/13: Aimee Mann in Musical Conversation with Ann Powers

7/14: Bastille Day on Madison Avenue, from 59th to 63rd Street

7/14: Hot Sugar Band

7/15: Behind the Scenes with Deaf Broadway

7/16: Rainbow Girls

7/16: An Evening of Access Magic

7/17: Jazz Underground

7/18 – 8/21: Restaurant Week A three-course dinner at the best restaurants in New York.

7/18: Bryant Park Summer Film Festival Scream 2

7/20: Billy Joel at MSG

7/20 -21 A Night of Musical Masters Little Island

7/21: Joe McGinty & The Loser’s Lounge Present: Disco!

7/24: SAB Family-friendly Ballet Workshop

7/25: Bryant Park Summer Film Festival Beverly Hills Cop II

7/27 -28 Soul to Soul: Black Women in Music Little Island

7/29: The Intrepid Museum’s summer movie series Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

7/29: Juilliard Summer Dance Intensive Performance at Damrosch Park

7/29: Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas