Events in June

In June it’s time to explore. The Tony’s, rooftop bars with music, Blue Note Jazz Festival, Pride, Tribeca Film Festival, Jazz Age Lawn Parties and so much more.

6/2 -5: The Eve Lom Pop Up celebrates the launch of their new Foaming Cream Cleanser and to re-discover cult favorites. Customers will be immersed in the world of EVE LOM in the form of an NYC urban garden to explore the rich heritage of the brand’s 35 years of skincare innovation, which all began in the garden of Eve Lom’s grandmother. Enjoy free gifts, exclusives, skincare masterclasses and more.

6/3: Justin Bieber – June Barclays Center

6/3: Contemporary Dance: AThomasProject + Ephrat Asherie Dance at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/4: Contemporary Dance: Ariel Rivka Dance and Works & Process at The Guggenheim’s The Missing Element at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/4: Vance Joy – The Long Way Home Tour on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/6 and 7: The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/8 -19: The 21st annual Tribeca Film Festival

6/9 – 11: Belmont Stakes

6/10: Billy Joel @ MSG – NEW SHOW!

6/10: Contemporary Dance: EMERGE125 and Ayodele Casel at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/10 -12: Governors Ball Music Festival @ Citi Field

6/10: 8 PM The Met in the Park SummerStage in Central Park Ying Fang, Soprano, Ben Bliss, Tenor, Nathan Gunn, Baritone and Dan Saunders, Pianist

6/11: Contemporary Dance: Ballet Hispánico’s Social Latin Dance Class, Music From The Sole, and Dance Heginbotham at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/11: Grits & Biscuits Block Party on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/12: Bayside / Thrice on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/12: Puerto Rican Day Parade

6/12 -26: River to River Festival

6/12: The American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards® will take place at Radio City Music Hall

6/13: 7 PM The Met in the Park Jackie Robinson Park – Leah Hawkins, Soprano, Mario Bahg, Tenor, Joseph Lim, Baritone and Dimitri Dover, Pianist

6/13-14 6/3: Justin Bieber @ MSG

6/14: Museum Mile 6pm-9 pm Rain or Shine Fifth Ave, 82nd to 105th Streets

6/15-26: Gay Pride Week and Parade

6/15: Rebelution – The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/16: usha T – It’s Almost Dry Tour on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/16 – 19: Cirque du Soleil: Crystal @ Prudential Center (NJ)

6/17 – 7/17:Shakespeare in the Park – Richard III

6/17: New York City Opera: Pride in the Park at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/18-22: Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

6/18: Coney Island Mermaid Parade

6/18: Ben Rector – The Joy of Music Live on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/24 and 25: Emerging Music Festival curated by Ad Hoc at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/24 and 25: Two Evenings with Greensky Bluegrass on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/26: Tash Sultana – Terra Firma 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/27: NYC Pride March

6/29: Billy Strings – Summer Tour 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/30: Flogging Molly & The Interrupterson The Rooftop at Pier 17