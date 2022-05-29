MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Events in June

Events in June

In June it’s time to explore. The Tony’s, rooftop bars with music, Blue Note Jazz Festival, Pride, Tribeca Film Festival, Jazz Age Lawn Parties and so much more.

6/2 -5: The Eve Lom Pop Up celebrates the launch of their new Foaming Cream Cleanser and to re-discover cult favorites. Customers will be immersed in the world of EVE LOM in the form of an NYC urban garden to explore the rich heritage of the brand’s 35 years of skincare innovation, which all began in the garden of Eve Lom’s grandmother. Enjoy free gifts, exclusives, skincare masterclasses and more.

6/3: Justin Bieber – June Barclays Center

6/3: Contemporary Dance: AThomasProject + Ephrat Asherie Dance at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/4: Contemporary Dance: Ariel Rivka Dance and Works & Process at The Guggenheim’s The Missing Element at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/4:  Vance Joy – The Long Way Home Tour on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/6 and 7: The Head And The Heart – Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/8 -19: The 21st annual Tribeca Film Festival 

6/9 – 11: Belmont Stakes 

6/10: Billy Joel @ MSG – NEW SHOW!

6/10: Contemporary Dance: EMERGE125 and Ayodele Casel at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/10 -12: Governors Ball Music Festival @ Citi Field

6/10: 8 PM The Met in the Park SummerStage in Central Park Ying Fang, Soprano, Ben Bliss, Tenor, Nathan Gunn, Baritone and Dan Saunders, Pianist

6/11: Contemporary Dance: Ballet Hispánico’s Social Latin Dance Class, Music From The Sole, and Dance Heginbotham at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/11: Grits & Biscuits Block Party on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/12: Bayside / Thrice on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/12: Puerto Rican Day Parade

6/12 -26: River to River Festival

6/12: The American Theatre Wing’s 75th Annual Tony Awards® will take place at Radio City Music Hall

6/13:  7 PM  The Met in the Park Jackie Robinson Park – Leah Hawkins, Soprano, Mario Bahg, Tenor, Joseph Lim, Baritone and Dimitri Dover, Pianist

6/13-14 6/3: Justin Bieber @ MSG

6/14: Museum Mile 6pm-9 pm Rain or Shine Fifth Ave, 82nd to 105th Streets

6/15-26: Gay Pride Week and Parade

6/15: Rebelution – The Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/16: usha T – It’s Almost Dry Tour on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/16 – 19: Cirque du Soleil: Crystal @ Prudential Center (NJ)

 

6/17 – 7/17:Shakespeare in the Park – Richard III 

6/17: New York City Opera: Pride in the Park at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/18-22: Westminster  Kennel Club Dog Show

6/18: Coney Island Mermaid Parade

6/18: Ben Rector – The Joy of Music Live on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/24 and 25: Emerging Music Festival curated by Ad Hoc at Bryant Park at Bryant Park at 7pm.

6/24 and 25: Two Evenings with Greensky Bluegrass on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/26: Tash Sultana – Terra Firma 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/27: NYC Pride March 

6/29: Billy Strings – Summer Tour 2022 on The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/30: Flogging Molly & The Interrupterson The Rooftop at Pier 17

 

Related Items
Dance

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Dance

National Dance Institute Celebration the Life of Jacques d’Amboise

Suzanna BowlingMay 27, 2022
Read More

Dance In Times Square: Zumba

Suzanna BowlingMay 19, 2022
Read More

Get Ready For Flamenco Summer Nights

Suzanna BowlingMay 18, 2022
Read More

New York City’s largest dance event – the 16th Annual Dance Parade and Festival

Suzanna BowlingMay 18, 2022
Read More

Alvin Ailey’s Judith Jamison Celebrated by National Arts Club

Suzanna BowlingApril 29, 2022
Read More

First Look At Broadway-Bound “Bob Fosse’s Dancin

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly Bring The World Premiere of Third Bird to The Guggenheim

Suzanna BowlingApril 23, 2022
Read More

Ice Theatre of New York, Inc Presents 2022 Home Season and 35th Anniversary Benefit Gala

Suzanna BowlingApril 20, 2022
Read More

The Little Prince Crashes To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 15, 2022
Read More