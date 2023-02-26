Art
Events In March Bring Out The Green
Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.
3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!
3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors
3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.
3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre
3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.
3/15: John Mayer @ MSG
3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.
3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.
3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City
3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!
3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.
3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG
3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.
Get Ready For Small is Beautiful Exhibition
The ‘Small is Beautiful, Miniature Exhibition is a traveling art show that has already been to Paris and London. Now, starting February 21st at 718 Broadway, the immersive art exhibition with more than 180 miniature works – and 32 featured artists – is making its debut.
The exhibition highlights contemporary works, pop culture, historic museum replicas and original works of art.
After the undisputed success of the #MiniatureArt phenomenon on social networks, the exhibition offers exclusive access to the magical and sometimes unusual worlds of some of the greatest artists in the movement.
“Small is beautiful, Miniature Art” is an incredible journey and a unique experience that offers behind-the-scenes access to small-scale universes full of artistry and poetry, whose only limit is the creative vision of their authors.
The art is created in paint, paper, wood, clay and food. One of the highlights is an origami statue made completely from tiny folds of paper, as well as a Greek statue and the cult classic album cover of the iconic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’
Fotografiska New York Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious
Legend has it that the culture of hip-hop kicked off in a Bronx basement party on August 11, 1973, giving hip-hop an official birthday. Fifty years later, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious explores the people, places, and things that hip-hop has delivered unto us.
Together with Mass Appeal, Fotografiska has created the definitive destination to celebrate hip-hop’s global impact on visual expression – an immersive experience bringing together a community of artists that have documented this cultural phenomenon.
The works on view traverse intersecting themes such as the role of women in hip-hop; hip-hop’s regional and stylistic diversification and rivalries; a humanistic lens into the1970s-Bronx street gangs whose members contributed to the birth of hip-hop; and the mainstream breakthrough that saw a grassroots movement become a global phenomenon.
Tracing the cultural genre’s collective trajectory over five decades, the exhibition spans photography by hip-hop’s earliest documentarians of the 1970s to younger hip-hop photographers who are furthering the proliferation of the genre’s aesthetic.
In partnership with Hip Hop 50, $1 of each ticket sale goes to support the Universal Hip Hop Museum.
Hip-Hop Conscious, Unconscious: Fotografiska New York, 281 Park Ave South. Until May 21st.
Now Is The Perfect Time To Visit The National Jazz Museum With Disney/Pixar and Soul
February is Black History Month, and Disney is helping by bringing a jazz exhibit inspired from the hit Disney/Pixar film Soul. Titled “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” and it is coming to the National Jazz Museum in Harlem located at 58 W 129th Street.
‘The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure’ is a tribute to the human experience,” says Carmen Smith, senior vice president, creative development – product/content & inclusive strategies of Walt Disney imagineering. The exhibit, which was previously housed in New Orleans and Kansas City, opens on February 10 until August 31.
Included will be a player piano, a working 78rpm Victrola, and Duke Ellington’s white grand piano. You can also expect maquettes of characters from Soul and virtual experiences via the Play Disney Parks app.
In Soul, the musician, mentor and teacher Joe Gardner will accompany visitors on a tour and give them a history lesson on jazz, a musical art form originated Buddy Bolden and the legendary Louis Armstrong. Harlem is an ideal place to celebrate the history of jazz and the many Black pioneers who paved the way. Jazz broke the barriers with artistry, passion and purpose.
Check out the exhibition and honor those who came before us and the sounds that still captivate.
