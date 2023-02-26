Events In March Bring Out The Green

Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.

3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!

3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors

3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.

3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre

3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.

3/15: John Mayer @ MSG

3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.



3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.

3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City

3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!

3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.

3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG

3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.