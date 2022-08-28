Events in September

September is here August events include the US Tennis Open, Shakespeare in the Park, New York Fashion Week, Global Citizen Festival, Electric Zoo Festival, San Gennaro Festival and Broadway Week! The new Broadway season kicks off with Back to Broadway month, The Opera, Philharmonic and Ballet all start their new seasons. In concert Harry Styles, Billy Joel, Ben Platt, Eric Clapton and more. This year marks the 21 Year Anniversary of 9/11/01.

Until -9/11: The US Tennis Open!

Until 9/5: The Whitney Biennial 2022

Until 9/11: Shakespeare in the Park As You Like It

9/1 Jazz in Times Square Tatiana Eva Marie: Djangology

9/1 -15: Harry Styles (varied dates) @ MSG

9/2: New York City Opera: Lucia di Lammermoor Bryant Park

9/2: Global Citizen Festival The Great Lawn, 79th Street & 85th Street Metallica, Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey

9/2 – 4: Electric Zoo Festival Randall’s Island Park, 20 Randalls Island Park brings in some of the top performers in the house and dubstep genre.

Broadway Week Get two-for-one tickets to some of the City's hottest Broadway shows including Aladdin, Book of Mormon, Harry Potter, Into The Wood, Lion King, Wicked and many more. 9/6 – 24:

9/8: Jazz in Times Square Liany Mateo Quintet

9/8: The Doobie Brothers Radio City Music Hall 9/9 – 14: New York Fashion Week 9/9: Classical Theatre of Harlem in Bryant Park

9/9: Billy Joel @ MSG – New Show

9/11: The Tributes In Light two massive beams of light are projected into the sky as a tribute to the Twin Towers.

9/15: Jazz in Times Square Zwelakhe Duma Bell-Pere Quartet

9/15 -26: The San Gennaro Festival after 90 years, this festival is still going strong.

9/15 -19: Eric Clapton @ MSG

9/17: American Symphony Orchestra in Bryant Park

9/17: Annual German-American Steuben Parade

Museum Day. Free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address, which provides free general admission for two people. 9/17: The 18th annual

9/18: African-American Day Parade The parade is the largest of its kind in America and is now celebrating it’s 53rd year.

Dinner in White (Le Dîner en Blanc after a two-year break. As always, the exact location will only be announced shortly before the start 9/19:

9/22: Jazz in Times Square Jonathan Michel Quintet

9/27: Ben Platt @ MSG9/29: Jazz in Times Square Fernando Saci: T.E.N.S (Black Sound From Brasil)