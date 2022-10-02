New York City Events We Love

Here are some recent events that we cannot stop talking about.

The Park Terrace Hotel hosted “A Toast to Tennis”, a US Open celebration in the hotel’s Terrazzo Lounge overlooking Bryant Park, on August 24.

. A special screening the US Open showcased appearances by tennis pros Belinda Bencic (Gold medalist in Beijing 2020) and Alex de Minaur. It was a special moment that kicked off the festivities before one of the biggest sporting events in New York City in recent memory.

Then Susan Jaffee was celebrated as new Artistic Director for ABT.

“My friend Larissa Saveliev is one of the most important people in ballet today.” said Susan Jaffe, the next Artistic Director of ABT, “What she and her organization, Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), does is vital to the future of Ballet.” The occasion was a YAGP cocktail party honoring Susan, the first celebration for her new position, on Tuesday evening, September 16th, at the magnificent art-filled residence of Caroline and Ed Hyman.

Larissa returned the compliment, saying, “Susan has been a dear friend of YAGP since 1999 — our beginning. She has inspired countless young dancers as a YAGP guest artist, adjudicator, master teacher, scholarship presenter, choreographer, and founding Trustee. We are thrilled to have Susan return to New York City as Artistic Director of American Ballet Theatre. The dance world is grateful for her and her talent.”

The sentiments were echoed by YAGP Board Chair Richard Osterweil and YAGP founding board member Sergey Gordeev and followed by hoots and applause by guests including Maria-Cristina Anzola, Afsaneh Akhtari, Peter Bacanovic, Barbara Brandt with daughter Skylar Brandt, Joan Hardy Clark, Irina Dvorovenko and Maxim Beloserkovsky, Linda and Martin Fell, Joanna Fisher, Judith Hoffman, Allen London, Linda and Ed Morse, Irene Shen, Allyson Tang, Barbara Tober, and Ali Wambold as well as the new ceo of City Center, Michael S. Rosenberg.

And, then in September as well, musician Natasha Bedingfield took the stage at NYC’s Cipriani South Street’s for the 5th annual UNITAS Gala.

Hosted by Emmy award winning journalist and WABC-TV News Anchor Sade Baderinwa, the UNITAS gala honored New York Police Department Lieutenant Amy Capogna from the Citywide Human Trafficking Squad and Yehudit Zicklin-Sidikman, Empowerment Self-Defense and Violence Prevention Social Entrepreneur. The evening also featured live performances by recording artist Cris Cab and award-winning violist David Aaron Carpenter.

Bedingfield performed four songs including a cover of Prince’s classic “Purple Rain,” the Grammy nominated “Unwritten,” “These Words,” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.”