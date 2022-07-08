Everlasting Beauty at Ever/Body on the Upper East Side

Ever/Body, a leading provider in personalized cosmetic dermatology, has this summer launched a new Upper East Side location.

The brand’s third location in the city, with predecessors in SoHo and Flatiron, is welcomed to the neighborhood with warm and embracing arms. The innovative techniques and awe-inspiring methods are not only refreshing for the neighborhood, but they are also magical for Manhattan.

There is simply nothing else like an experience at Ever/Body. Revolutionizing cosmetic dermatology with a personalized, tech-driven experience that prioritizes patient education and natural-looking results is what sets them far apart from any other form of competition in the industry.

From the moment you walk through the doors you feel like you have stepped into an oasis built on bliss. The staff is there to prove to you that they are an establishment that lives up to the reputation of being as their motto states, “cosmetic dermatology for every body.”

A session nurtures your soul and your senses. You step in in need of guidance and better skin only to leave with the pure satisfaction that your life has dramatically improved. A stylish and high-tech lounge only opens to a private room full of even more wonderful dimensions. You are relaxed, but at the same time stimulated by the topnotch quality and incredible workings that surround you. A visit here is not just another facial. Rather it is a unique opportunity to also learn ways to improve your skin health for a life.

As stated by the company, “We founded our company to demystify cosmetic dermatology and make it more accessible. We believe everyone should look their best based on their own skin goals, so we put together a carefully curated collection of the safest medically-tested procedures that deliver optimal results.”

An amazing initial visit to Ever/Body is a session of their renowned HydraFacial. Feel refreshed, rejuvenated, and renewed in the span of an hour.

A session cleanses, exfoliates and hydrates to remove dead, dull skin and bring brighter skin to the surface. The Vortex-Fusion system removes debris from pores without discomfort while delivering medical-grade serum boosters to target your specific concerns. Boost & Detox HydraFacials include LightStim LED therapy and one medical-grade booster of your choice.

It’s a whimsical way to make you feel younger and emboldened with a powerful session that is full of skin enhancing treatments as well as talking points from your provider on how to keep improving your skin over time.

Ever/Body is a gift for yourself that will never stop giving. It’s worth the time and is money well-spent on a booking here that will forever be your favorite new facial in town.

